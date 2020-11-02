Fantasy Football Week 9: Flex Rankings, Waiver-Wire Targets and Projections

0 of 4

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

If an unproven player got off to a slow start this season, there's a solid chance that fantasy football managers may have given up on him for the time being, dropping him to the waiver wire and clearing that roster space for somebody else. That's frequently the case as players may not live up to preseason expectations early on.

However, that's not to say those players won't break through later on. And we're now at that point in the season where some of these players have re-emerged as potential fantasy options.

Several players who likely were on rosters earlier this year but may not be anymore had solid showings in Week 8 and will now be waiver-wire targets for Week 9. After a look at the flex rankings for the upcoming week, we'll break down several players who you might want to try to add to your roster.