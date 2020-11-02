NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Top Names Before 2020 Deadline

1 of 3

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers were shopping for a new weapon in the passing game even before their surprising loss to a 1-5 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

One can only imagine that the disappointing outing has deepened those inclinations, as Green Bay looks to extend its divisional lead in the NFC North and drive toward championship contention.

Aaron Rodgers is silencing his doubters this year, but the loss to Minnesota demonstrated how little help he's getting. With Allen Lazard injured, Davante Adams was the only receiver to secure over 46 yards or score a touchdown against a typically beatable Vikings secondary.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Houston Texans are "listening to offers" for Brandin Cooks, Kenny Stills and Will Fuller V.

And NFL Network's Ian Rapoport's sources suggested the final name of that trio is of substantial interest to the Packers: "Green Bay has maintained interest in Texans WR Will Fuller over the past few weeks."

The 26-year-old is a proven deep threat who has scored a touchdown in each of his last five games. While Cooks and Stills should have lower asking prices, Fuller is an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason and the 1-6 Texans may be willing to part with him, especially considering his sporadic involvement in the offense (he's only received double-digit targets in two of six contests this season).

If Green Bay coughs up enough to procure Fuller, Rodgers instantly receives a dangerous complement to Adams.