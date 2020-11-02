NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Top Names Before 2020 Deadline

NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Top Names Before 2020 DeadlineNovember 2, 2020
The 2020 NFL trade deadline falls on Tuesday, but exchanges can still be agreed upon all the way up until the 4 p.m. ET cut-off point. As indicated by a churning rumor mill, fans can expect a flurry of moves over the coming hours.
With the Pittsburgh Steelers securing New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson, it appears that roster-shuffling is already well in play.
However, Pittsburgh isn't the only respected team making calls and Williamson isn't the most highly touted player set for a change of scenery.
Here, we'll look at three of the more intriguing names being mentioned on the grapevine.
Packers Vying for a New Weapon
The Green Bay Packers were shopping for a new weapon in the passing game even before their surprising loss to a 1-5 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
One can only imagine that the disappointing outing has deepened those inclinations, as Green Bay looks to extend its divisional lead in the NFC North and drive toward championship contention.
Aaron Rodgers is silencing his doubters this year, but the loss to Minnesota demonstrated how little help he's getting. With Allen Lazard injured, Davante Adams was the only receiver to secure over 46 yards or score a touchdown against a typically beatable Vikings secondary.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Houston Texans are "listening to offers" for Brandin Cooks, Kenny Stills and Will Fuller V.
And NFL Network's Ian Rapoport's sources suggested the final name of that trio is of substantial interest to the Packers: "Green Bay has maintained interest in Texans WR Will Fuller over the past few weeks."
The 26-year-old is a proven deep threat who has scored a touchdown in each of his last five games. While Cooks and Stills should have lower asking prices, Fuller is an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason and the 1-6 Texans may be willing to part with him, especially considering his sporadic involvement in the offense (he's only received double-digit targets in two of six contests this season).
If Green Bay coughs up enough to procure Fuller, Rodgers instantly receives a dangerous complement to Adams.
Miami Sets Steep Asking Price for Howard
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins won their third consecutive match by double-digit points for the first time since 2014.
Following an offseason in which they paid up for defenders and drafted a first-round quarterback, they appeared to be playing with a smile throughout their 28-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
Xavien Howard, drafted to Miami in 2016, continues to be a cornerstone for the team's rejuvenated secondary. Against the Rams, he led the way in solo tackles and tacked on two deflected passes. As such, it should be no surprise that the 4-3 Dolphins are reluctant to move on from him.
As reported by Schefter, though, Miami is listening to offers for the 27-year-old but refuses to let him go without a "Laremy Tunsil type" offer in return.
In 2019, the Dolphins moved Tunsil (alongside Kenny Stills, a fourth-round pick and a sixth-rounder) to the Texans for two first-round picks, a second-rounder and two role players.
Now that Miami has hit its best stride since 2014, that asking price is unlikely to lower. Howard is under contract until 2025, and it will be a shock if a cornerback-needy team is able to pry him away.
Thielen Marked Off-Limits by Minnesota
Like Howard, Adam Thielen still plays for the team that drafted him and signed a multi-year extension in 2019.
Unlike Howard, though, Thielen's Minnesota Vikings are barely on an upswing. It's therefore understandable that teams are inquiring about the Pro Bowl receiver's services.
Minnesota just traded the recently acquired Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens, but the team appears to have shut down talk of Thielen leaving. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Minnesota "has made it clear it has no plans to trade Adam Thielen."
With rookie Justin Jefferson emerging as a legitimate complementary threat and serviceable replacement for Stefon Diggs' longstanding production, playoff pushers such as the Packers and Ravens are likely curious about Thielen's availability. Unfortunately for them, the 30-year-old seems destined to remain in purple and gold.