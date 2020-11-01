Jets' Adam Gase: 'I'm Doing This Job to Win, Not to Get My Face Stomped In'

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

It's safe to say New York Jets head coach Adam Gase is not exactly having a great time this season.

"I'm doing this job to win, not to get my face stomped in," he said following Sunday's 35-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, per Brian Costello of the New York Post.

New York is now an abysmal 0-8 on the campaign following the blowout loss to the defending Super Bowl champions.

Unfortunately for the Jets and Gase, they have been getting their faces stomped in much more often than they've been winning. Of their eight losses, the Jets have finished within single digits just twice. Four of their losses have been by 20 or more points.

In fact, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News noted Gase has more losses as the head coach of the Jets by 20 or more points (eight) than he has total wins (seven).

Gase's team was not quite this bad last year and finished with a 7-9 record in his first season as coach. It was New York's best finish since the 2015 campaign and seemed to indicate that the team was making progress.

Instead, the Jets are the worst team in the league and only have hope through the 2021 NFL draft, in which they could theoretically select someone like Clemson's Trevor Lawrence or Ohio State's Justin Fields if the losing continues.

Gase was just 23-25 in three seasons with the Miami Dolphins prior to his tenure with the Jets, so it's not as if he has a history of winning.

The question now is whether Gase will even be the head coach next year when, depending on the draft, the franchise may be in the hands of a different quarterback than Sam Darnold.