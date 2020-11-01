Week 9 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

0 of 5

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

On the first day of November, multiple teams dealt with inclement weather conditions. As wind, rain and snow become factors in games, keep a sharp eye on running backs who had a slow start but have a chance to carry a heavy workload through the second half of the 2020 season.

The Buffalo Bills' passing attack has struggled over the last four weeks. When you include Sunday's game, quarterback Josh Allen has recorded four touchdown passes and four interceptions in that span.

In Week 8, the Bills' ground game led them to victory. Fantasy managers should take a look at a rookie ball-carrier within that offense.

The Los Angeles Chargers have a couple of intriguing names in their backfield, but one belongs on your fantasy radar until Austin Ekeler returns to action.

Lastly, a running back who ran for 102 yards Sunday could help you land a breakout player with a more stable workload in a trade deal.

Let's take a look at the top waiver-wire pickups for Week 9. All of these players are available in at least 40 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Sunday 7:30 p.m. ET.