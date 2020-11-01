Week 9 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

Week 9 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy FootballNovember 2, 2020
On the first day of November, multiple teams dealt with inclement weather conditions. As wind, rain and snow become factors in games, keep a sharp eye on running backs who had a slow start but have a chance to carry a heavy workload through the second half of the 2020 season.
The Buffalo Bills' passing attack has struggled over the last four weeks. When you include Sunday's game, quarterback Josh Allen has recorded four touchdown passes and four interceptions in that span.
In Week 8, the Bills' ground game led them to victory. Fantasy managers should take a look at a rookie ball-carrier within that offense.
The Los Angeles Chargers have a couple of intriguing names in their backfield, but one belongs on your fantasy radar until Austin Ekeler returns to action.
Lastly, a running back who ran for 102 yards Sunday could help you land a breakout player with a more stable workload in a trade deal.
Let's take a look at the top waiver-wire pickups for Week 9. All of these players are available in at least 40 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Sunday 7:30 p.m. ET.
Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates
QB Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. LAC (43 percent rostered)
RB Justin Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV (56 percent rostered)
RB Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills vs. SEA (54 percent rostered)
RB Damien Harris, New England Patriots vs. NYJ (46 percent rostered)
RB Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens vs. IND (30 percent rostered)
WR Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals vs. MIA (58 percent rostered)
WR Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV (53 percent rostered)
WR Marvin Jones Jr., Detroit Lions vs. MIN (49 percent rostered)
WR Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans vs. CHI (47 percent rostered)
TE Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. DAL (45 percent rostered)
RB Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills running backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss logged 14 rush attempts apiece, though the latter scored twice on runs inside the 10-yard line.
At 5'9", 223 pounds, Moss seems like the preferred option on the ground in the red zone. Although he hadn't scored as a ball-carrier before Week 8, the rookie third-rounder certainly earned some trust near the goal line Sunday.
Both Singletary and Moss ran through the New England Patriots defense for chunk yardage, averaging 6.1 and 5.8 yards per carry, respectively. The former struggled heading into Week 8, logging just 3.8 yards per carry.
Through Week 7, Buffalo ranked 29th on the ground. The Bills may give Moss more carries to balance their offensive attack. Even if he continues to split the rushing workload with Singletary, his touches in the red zone will help him carve out a spot in the flex position.
RB Justin Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers
Although Troymanine Pope will grab your attention as a super sleeper, Justin Jackson is the running back to roster for RB2 and flex spots.
In Week 8, Jackson led the Los Angeles Chargers in carries (17) and rushing yards (89). He also added three receptions for 53 yards for a solid fantasy output.
Until running back Austin Ekeler (hamstring/knee) returns from injured reserve, Jackson has the highest upside. Since Week 5, he's led the Chargers in carries for two out of three contests with at least five targets in each outing.
While Pope may intrigue you, his production could come and go with rookie fourth-rounder Joshua Kelley available. On the other hand, the Chargers have shown a commitment to keep Jackson involved in their weekly game plan.
WR Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans
Corey Davis opened the season with a 101-yard performance against the Denver Broncos, but he went under the radar after missing two games on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Since Davis' Week 7 return, he's converted 20 targets into 14 receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns. The fourth-year pro hauled in eight passes for 128 yards and a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.
Even with A.J. Brown healthy and available, Davis continues to see a good number of targets, and he's turned those opportunities into points. That bodes well for his long-term fantasy outlook.
In any given week, Davis, Brown, tight end Jonnu Smith or two of three could post big numbers despite the Tennessee Titans' run-heavy offensive attack.
Right now, quarterback Ryan Tannehill seems locked on to Davis, so he's a solid WR3 or flex option until further notice.
Fantasy Tip: Sell High on RB Damien Harris
Going into Week 9, fantasy managers will flock to Damien Harris after his second 100-plus-yard rushing performance Sunday. He helped keep the New England Patriots in the game against the Buffalo Bills, recording 16 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown.
Harris is set up for a favorable matchup with the New York Jets next week. However, managers should look to trade him for a running back in a more stable role. Keep in mind, Sony Michel started at the position for the Patriots in the first three weeks. New England activated him from the reserve/COVID-19 list, but he's still on injured reserve with a quad injury.
Michel may not see the field in the next week or two, but when he does, Harris will likely lose some carries.
Harris won't salvage the touches he losses on the ground as a receiver. He's not involved in the short passing game. In four contests, the Alabama product has two receptions for 26 yards.
With Michel likely on the comeback and quarterback Cam Newton's production as a ball-carrier (298 yards and six touchdowns on the ground), Harris has short-term value. If you can deal him for someone like Zack Moss or La'Mical Perine, two running backs with more stable roles in a dual-threat capacity, do so in the upcoming week.