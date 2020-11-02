    MLB MVP 2020: Odds and Predictions for Mookie Betts, Nelson Cruz and More

    Michelle Bruton@@michelle_nflFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2020

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts celebrates after a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    It came as no surprise that Corey Seager unanimously won the 2020 World Series MVP Award after his performance in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 4-2 series win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

    From going hitless in Game 6 to scoring a series-best seven runs, the award capped a terrific regular season and postseason for the shortstop that also saw him win the NLCS MVP.

    But Seager's collection of accolades may not yet be complete, as he's among the serious contenders to earn the National League MVP award as well. 

    Odds for the award in that league, which have not been updated since the postseason began on September 29, saw the San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts tied for the favorite. 

    In the American League, Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz sat alone atop the odds, with the Cleveland Indians' Shane Bieber a close second. 

    We'll break down the favorites to be named finalists for both the NL and AL MVP Awards before they are revealed Monday at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network. The winner will be announced Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. on MLB Network.

              

    MLB MVP Odds and Predictions

    National League MVP Odds

    Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres) +250

    Mookie Betts (Dodgers) +250

    Freddie Freeman (Braves) +450

    Corey Seager (Dodgers) +700

    Marcell Ozuna (Braves) +800

    Michael Conforto (Mets) +800

    Juan Soto (Nationals) +900

    Manny Machado (Padres) +1400

    Trea Turner (Nationals) +1800

              

    American League MVP Odds

    Nelson Cruz (Twins) +125

    Shane Bieber (Indians) +200

    Jose Abreu (White Sox) +550

    Mike Trout (Angels) +700

    Tim Anderson (White Sox) +900

    Luke Voit (Yankees) +2000

              

    For much of the shortened MLB season, Tatis looked like the front-runner for the NL MVP. As the leader of arguably the most exciting offense in baseball, he continued to crush home runs and bring new life to his playoff-bound "Slam Diego" team.

    In the last quarter of the season, however, the 21-year-old slumped with a slash line of .170/.224/.302 over his last 15 games, allowing other contenders to enter the conversation—some not even playing like the MVP of his own team, with that distinction going to third baseman Manny Machado.

    Tatis ended with the second-most home runs in the NL (17) behind Atlanta's Marcell Ozuna and a season-long stat line of .318/.444/.682. and an OPS of .937.

    His WAR of 2.5 was tied for 15th in MLB, lagging behind the league-leading 3.4 put up by Mookie Betts. The Dodgers star posted a .292/.366/.562 season with an OPS of .928, but his leadership ability on his team and its dominance throughout the season may end up giving him the edge over Tatis.

    All that being said, Freddie Freeman may have the best case among all the contenders, after tying for first in fWAR and finishing with a stat line of .341/.462/.640 with an OPS of 1.102, second in the NL in all categories to Juan Soto. His complete game throughout the season likely makes him the front-runner at this point, even if the odds don't reflect that.

    In that same vein, in the American League, it's the White Sox's Jose Abreu who may well end up with the league crown despite not leading in the odds. By season's end, all he did was lead MLB in RBI and the AL in slugging percentage.

    But he'll have to get past Nelson Cruz. 

    The 40-year-old came out swinging this year, ending up with 16 home runs and a .303/.397/.595 line with an OPS of .992 for a contending Twins team. He came close to leading the AL in OPS, OPS+ and home runs. 

              

    Odds via SportsBettingDime and current as of Sept. 30

