Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers Hold Off Lamar Jackson, Ravens to Remain Undefeated

The Pittsburgh Steelers remained the only undefeated team in the NFL after a 28-24 Week 8 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Defense was the key for the Steelers (7-0), forcing four turnovers while scoring a touchdown off an interception. The team then stuffed Lamar Jackson on fourth down with the game on the line in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Baltimore had one more opportunity for the win but couldn't get it into the end zone before time expired.

Ben Roethlisberger had just 24 passing yards in the first half as the team trailed 17-7 in the early going, but he came through with two second-half touchdowns to lead Pittsburgh to a come-from-behind victory Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens (5-2) had over 200 more yards from scrimmage, yet turnovers and penalties held the team back in the AFC North rivalry game. It was the first matchup between Jackson and Roethlisberger as starters, but it was the veteran who came through over the reigning MVP in this one.

Notable Performances

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT: 21-of-32, 182 passing yards, 2 TDs

James Conner, RB, PIT: 15 carries, 47 rushing yards, 1 TD

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT: 7 catches, 67 receiving yards

Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: 13-of-28, 208 passing yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 65 rushing yards

Gus Edwards, RB, BAL: 16 carries, 87 rushing yards, 1 TD

J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL: 15 carries, 113 rushing yards

Aggressive Defense Leads Steelers to Victory

The Steelers' opportunistic defense has kept the team in games over the past two seasons and made a huge impact once again Sunday.

Robert Spillane set the tone early with a pick-six on the first drive of the game:

The unit continued to make plays, tallying four sacks and three turnovers:

It helped keep the Steelers competitive despite a slow start from the offense and then helped close things out despite a tough charge from the Ravens on the last two possessions.

Roethlisberger eventually woke up, spreading the ball around to lead a pair of touchdown drives in the third quarter:

He then put his team ahead in the fourth quarter with a perfect throw to Chase Claypool:

This was enough to lead the team to another win, earning a two-game lead in the AFC north.

Ravens Move Football but Held Back by Turnovers

It wasn't the best day for Lamar Jackson, who turned it over four times, but the quarterback showed what makes him such an exciting player in this one.

Jackson was especially impressive with his arm, making clutch passes to keep up with the Steelers on the scoreboard:

The 23-year-old had big moments against an elite defense, but consistency was obviously an issue while completing just 46.4 percent of his passes.

Jackson also helped the rushing attack succeed even with Mark Ingram II unavailable, combining with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards for 265 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers were allowing just 68.8 rushing yards per game entering the day, second-fewest in the NFL.

While the turnovers were significant, the offensive production showed what this team can do.

The Ravens had some bad injury luck early, losing Ronnie Stanley because of an ankle injury, while Tyre Phillips also suffered an ankle injury, taking away two starting offensive linemen.

In addition to Stanley, the team lost a second Pro Bowler when Matt Judon was ejected for making contact with an official. It was part of a sloppy game that featured 110 yards of penalties awarded to the Steelers.

It added up to a disappointing loss in a winnable game.

What's Next?

The Ravens will have another tough AFC battle in Week 9 with a road game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Steelers will also go on the road to face the struggling Dallas Cowboys.