NFL Scores Week 8: Results, Standings and Top Fantasy Stars from AFC, NFC Games

While it might feel like the 2020 NFL season just started, we're already in the eighth Sunday of regular-season action.

Week 8 kicked off Thursday night, as the Atlanta Falcons beat the Carolina Panthers for their second win of the season. The action continued early Sunday afternoon with some critical matchups, like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens' AFC North clash.

Pittsburgh outlasted Baltimore in a back-and-forth game that came down to the final play. As a result, the Steelers remain the NFL's lone undefeated team.

The story of the afternoon, though, was a tale of upsets. The Miami Dolphins rolled over the Los Angeles Rams, the Cincinnati Bengals stunned the Tennessee Titans, and the Minnesota Vikings got a little revenge on the Green Bay Packers.

Below you'll find full results for Week 8 and the top fantasy performances of the week (point-per-reception scoring).

Week 8 Results

Atlanta Falcons 25, Carolina Panthers 17



Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons: 7 receptions, 137 yards (20.70 points)

Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers: 23 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD; 4 receptions, 31 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD (21.40 points)

Las Vegas Raiders 16, Cleveland Browns 6

Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders: 125 rushing yards (12.80 points)

Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders: 4 receptions, 26 yards, 1 TD (12.60 points)

Buffalo Bills 25, New England Patriots 21

Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills: 81 rushing yards, 2 TDs (20.10 points)

Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills: 6 receptions, 92 yards (15.30 points)

Kansas City Chiefs 35, New York Jets 9

Patrick Mahomes: 416 passing yards, 5 TDs (36.64 points)

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs: 8 receptions, 109 yards, 1 TD (24.90 points)

Indianapolis Colts 41, Detroit Lions 21

Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts: 8 rushing yards; 3 receptions, 54 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs (21.20 points)

Jordan Wilkins, RB, Indianapolis Colts: 89 rushing yards, 1 TD; 1 reception, 24 receiving yards (20.20 points)

Cincinnati Bengals 31, Tennessee Titans 20

Giovani Bernard, RB, Cincinnati Bengals: 62 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD; 3 receptions, 16 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD (22.80 points)

Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans: 8 receptions, 128 yards, 1 TD (26.80 points)

Minnesota Vikings 28, Green Bay Packers 22

Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings: 163 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs; 2 receptions 63 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD (48.60 points)

Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers: 7 receptions, 53 yards, 3 TDs (30.30 points)

Pittsburgh Steelers 28, Baltimore Ravens 24

James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers: 47 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD; 3 receptions, 13 receiving yards (15.00 points)

Eric Ebron, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 receptions, 48 yards, 1 TD (14.80 points)

Miami Dolphins 28, Los Angeles Rams 17

Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins: 47 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD; 3 receptions, 16 receiving yards (13.30 points)

Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams: 7 receptions, 81 yards, 1 TD; 9 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (30.90 points)

Top Fantasy Stars

Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers

While the Panthers weren't able to hold off the Falcons on Thursday, runner/receiver Curtis Samuel proved that he can be a valuable weapon on coordinator Joe Brady's offense. He scored both rushing and receiving touchdowns while adding four receptions and 54 scrimmage yards.

For the season, Samuel now has 353 scrimmage yards, 29 receptions and three touchdowns.

While Samuel isn't a high-end fantasy option, he is a serviceable flex option in PPR formats. He's averaging roughly 50 yards and four receptions per game and is worth investigating as a waiver-wire option.

Samuel is rostered in just 20 percent of Yahoo leagues and 37 percent of ESPN leagues.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Unsurprisingly, several Kansas City Chiefs shined against the lowly New York Jets. Wideout Tyreek Hill caught four passes for 98 yards and two scores, while tight end Travis Kelce caught eight balls for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, however, was the star of the show. He completed 31 of 42 attempts for 416 yards and five touchdowns.

As ESPN's Matthew Berry pointed out, there's a big disparity in the offensive firepower of the Chiefs and the Jets:

Mahomes is always a must-start, and that isn't going to change next week against the Panthers. As for the Jets? There really shouldn't be any on your fantasy roster.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings entered Week 8 believing they were better than their 1-5 record indicated.

"I think we're much better than a 1-5 football team. Thankfully for us, we had the opportunity over the bye week to evaluate things that we've done well," tight end Kyle Rudolph told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on Friday.

One thing the Vikings have done well is ride running back Dalvin Cook when he's healthy. He came out of the bye at 100 percent and helped Minnesota show that, at the very least, it cannot be taken lightly.

Cook was responsible for four touchdowns and 226 scrimmage yards. After missing Week 6 with a groin injury and being on bye in Week 7, Cook is all the way back and a must-start in all fantasy formats.

Week 8 Standings

AFC East

Buffalo Bills 6-2

Miami Dolphins 4-3

New England Patriots 2-5

New York Jets 0-8

AFC South

Tennessee Titans 5-2

Indianapolis Colts 5-2

Houston Texans 1-6

Jacksonville Jaguars 1-6

AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers 7-0

Baltimore Ravens 5-2

Cleveland Browns 5-3

Cincinnati Bengals 2-5-1

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs 7-1

Las Vegas Raiders 4-3

Los Angeles Chargers 2-4

Denver Broncos 2-4

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles 2-4-1

Washington Football Team 2-5

Dallas Cowboys 2-5

New York Giants 1-6

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5-2

New Orleans Saints 4-2

Carolina Panthers 3-5

Atlanta Falcons 2-6

NFC North

Chicago Bears 5-2

Green Bay Packers 5-2

Detroit Lions 3-4

Minnesota Vikings 2-5

NFC West

Seattle Seahawks 5-1

Arizona Cardinals 5-2

Los Angeles Rams 5-3

San Francisco 49ers 4-3

