Glazer: Antonio Brown Staying at Tom Brady's Home to Help Learn Bucs' Playbook

Tom Brady is doing everything he can to help Antonio Brown as he starts his next chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including letting the receiver stay at his house.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports provided the latest news on Brown's arrangement (0:55):

"He has a leg up because he's actually been staying at Tom Brady's house," Glazer said. "Tom has actually been helping him off the field as well, lining him up with people to help him, including people like [motivational speaker] Tony Robbins."

Brady and Brown briefly played together last season with the New England Patriots, but Brown was released after playing just one game.

The receiver reportedly sent threatening texts to a woman after she said he harassed her. He was also accused of sexual assault and rape in a lawsuit by his former trainer, Britney Taylor.

He went unsigned the rest of the 2019 season and was suspended the first eight games of 2020, but he signed with the Buccaneers last week and is set to make his team debut in Week 9.

Brady was a key part of bringing him to Tampa Bay, with the veteran quarterback pushing head coach Bruce Arians for an extended stretch.

"Tom Brady lobbied me back in, gosh, June, July, August. I said no. It didn't fit then," Arians told Peter King of NBC Sports. "Now, we're in the hunt."

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the quarterback also "guaranteed [Arians] that he would make sure this guy did everything he has to do, even if Brady has to drive him there himself."



Living together should help, also providing some extra time to quickly learn the playbook and get acquainted to his new situation.