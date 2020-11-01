Giants Rumors: NY Targeting Patriots' Nick Caserio If Dave Gettleman Is Fired

Stew Milne/Associated Press

If the New York Giants have an opening at general manager in the near future, the team is expected to make Nick Caserio a top candidate for the job, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Caserio, 44, has been the director of player personnel for the New England Patriots since 2008 and has been with the organization since 2001.

Dave Gettleman is the GM for the Giants but is on the hot seat after the team's 1-6 start to 2020 following two successive losing seasons on his watch.

Gettleman did take over a team in the midst of a rebuild in 2018, although things haven't improved since, with just five wins during his first season and four in his second.

New York made a coaching change this offseason—hiring Joe Judge from the Patriots—but the squad remains one of the worst in the NFL.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network recently told WFAN Sports Radio that he hasn't "gotten the sense" Gettleman would be fired, but the team is seemingly looking at other options.

Caserio already has a relationship with Judge from their time in New England, which could make the transition relatively seamless.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Meanwhile, Caserio has an impressive resume over the past 20 years, beginning as a personnel assistant before becoming an on-field coach and moving back to the front office as an executive. The team has won three Super Bowl titles since he moved into his role.

The Patriots previously stopped him from seeking other positions around the league, but the NFL has since changed the rules to disallow these types of contract clauses.

With New England seemingly headed to a rebuild after a 2-4 start to 2020, it could be an opportunity for Caserio to start fresh with a new organization.