Report: Tua Tagovailoa Starting Because Dolphins Own Texans' 2021 Draft Picks

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins surprised many with their decision to start Tua Tagovailoa over Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 8, but one factor was getting a view of him before potentially selecting a quarterback again in the 2021 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Miami has four picks in the first two rounds of the draft, including a first- and second-round pick from the Houston Texans. With a 1-6 start to the season, the Texans' pick could end up being an early one.

As a result, the Dolphins "need to know what they have in Tagovailoa" before making decisions about the upcoming draft, which features talented QB prospects in Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Trey Lance.

Tagovailoa was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft after an outstanding career at Alabama, where he totaled 76 passing touchdowns and just nine interceptions over his final two seasons.

The rookie has also reportedly impressed in practices, causing the coaching staff to make the switch over the Week 7 bye despite a 3-3 record under Fitzpatrick.

"We feel like through practice meetings and walk-throughs that he's ready, and that's how we're going moving forward," head coach Brian Flores said, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

However, there are still question marks about how the quarterback will perform when he faces NFL competition. If he struggles in the final 10 games, Miami could consider selecting another quarterback in the first round of next year's draft.

The Arizona Cardinals utilized a similar strategy in 2019, selecting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall one year after taking Josh Rosen with the No. 10 pick. Rosen struggled in 14 games as a rookie (13 starts), and the Cardinals moved on the next offseason, getting a player in Murray who won Offensive Rookie of the Year last season and is an MVP candidate to begin the 2020 campaign.

Fitzpatrick might have kept the Dolphins in playoff contention as the starter, but getting a chance to evaluate Tagovailoa is more important for the future of the franchise.