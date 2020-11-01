J.J. Watt Trade Rumors: NFL Execs Believe Texans DE 'Very Open' to a Deal

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

J.J. Watt has spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Houston Texans, but he reportedly would be "very open to going to a contender" with the Texans off to a 1-6 start to the season, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

However, he is "unlikely" to be moved before Tuesday's trade deadline considering he is a favorite of both ownership and the fanbase.

Watt also has a $15.5 million cap hit this season and a $17.5 million cap hit for 2021, per Spotrac.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Watt is one of only four players the Texans have made off-limits in trades, a list that also includes quarterback Deshaun Watson and offensive tackles Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard.

Watt could still remain hopeful for a move after seeing limited team success during his career.

The 31-year-old has a loaded resume of individual accomplishments, including three Defensive Player of the Year awards, four first-team All-Pro selections and 99 career sacks. However, he has never won the Super Bowl and hasn't even advanced to a conference title game.

His teams are just 3-5 in his eight career playoff games.

This is already becoming a lost season for Houston with the squad now expected to rebuild by trading away other assets, making it unlikely the team returns to contention next year.

Moving to a new team could give Watt a better chance to compete for a title before his career comes to an end.