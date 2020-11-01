    J.J. Watt Trade Rumors: NFL Execs Believe Texans DE 'Very Open' to a Deal

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2020

    Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) paces between plays during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
    Matt Patterson/Associated Press

    J.J. Watt has spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Houston Texans, but he reportedly would be "very open to going to a contender" with the Texans off to a 1-6 start to the season, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

    However, he is "unlikely" to be moved before Tuesday's trade deadline considering he is a favorite of both ownership and the fanbase.

    Watt also has a $15.5 million cap hit this season and a $17.5 million cap hit for 2021, per Spotrac.

    According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Watt is one of only four players the Texans have made off-limits in trades, a list that also includes quarterback Deshaun Watson and offensive tackles Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard.

    Watt could still remain hopeful for a move after seeing limited team success during his career.

    The 31-year-old has a loaded resume of individual accomplishments, including three Defensive Player of the Year awards, four first-team All-Pro selections and 99 career sacks. However, he has never won the Super Bowl and hasn't even advanced to a conference title game.

    His teams are just 3-5 in his eight career playoff games.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    This is already becoming a lost season for Houston with the squad now expected to rebuild by trading away other assets, making it unlikely the team returns to contention next year.

    Moving to a new team could give Watt a better chance to compete for a title before his career comes to an end.

    Related

      Why It's Time for the Texans to Trade JJ Watt

      Why It's Time for the Texans to Trade JJ Watt
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Why It's Time for the Texans to Trade JJ Watt

      Anthony Robertson
      via NFL Analysis Network

      Vikings Won’t Trade Thielen

      Minnesota has made it clear it has no plans to trade Adam Thielen despite rumors about Browns (ESPN)

      Vikings Won’t Trade Thielen
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Vikings Won’t Trade Thielen

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Draft Arsenal Led to Tua Time

      Miami needs 'to know what they have' in Tua before 2021 draft, which led to decision to start rookie QB (Schefter)

      Draft Arsenal Led to Tua Time
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Draft Arsenal Led to Tua Time

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Defining The Texans: 11 Storylines For Rest of Season

      Defining The Texans: 11 Storylines For Rest of Season
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Defining The Texans: 11 Storylines For Rest of Season

      SI.com
      via SI.com