Latest NFL Trade Rumors on Michael Thomas, Dwayne Haskins, Will Fuller, Njoku﻿

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

The next time Michael Thomas is on an NFL field, it will reportedly still be with the New Orleans Saints.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Saints have no interest in trading Thomas, who will miss his sixth game of the season Sunday. Thomas has missed time with injuries to his ankle and hamstring, along with a one-game suspension for punching a teammate in practice.

While that incident led to speculation that Thomas could be on the move ahead of the Nov. 3 deadline, those rumors appear to be unfounded.

However, there are some high-profile guys who could be on the move.

Rapoport reported the Green Bay Packers have been hot on the trail of Houston Texans wideout Will Fuller, who is in the final year of his contract. Fuller has emerged as Deshaun Watson's top target in the absence of DeAndre Hopkins and has hauled in a touchdown in Houston's last five games. It's expected it would take a high pick to land Fuller, especially with the Texans wanting to avoid frustrating Watson by taking away even more weapons.

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku are also among the names who could be on the move by Tuesday.

Haskins has been essentially jettisoned from Washington's future plans after being benched in favor of Kyle Allen. It's unclear what Washington would be looking for in return, but there seems to be little hope of Haskins regaining his spot as the quarterback of the future. Any Day 2 pick should be enough to get the team to move off the Ohio State product and start anew in April with another shot at a franchise signal-caller.

Rapoport reported the Browns do not necessarily want to move Njoku, but the writing is on the wall for his eventual departure. Austin Hooper, who signed a big contract this offseason, is due to return from injury sooner than later. The Browns have also been impressed with fourth-round pick Harrison Bryant, leaving Njoku out in the cold in their long-term plans.

While COVID-19 protocols may create some cooling on the market—players have to test negative for the virus five consecutive days before joining their new team—it's clear at least a couple of guys will be playing their last game with their current team this week.