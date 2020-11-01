NFL Trade Deadline 2020: Date, End Time, Hottest Rumors, Predictions and More

0 of 3

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Ahead of this year's NFL trade deadline, some teams have already been busy.

Among the notable moves, the Minnesota Vikings sent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens, the Dallas Cowboys traded defensive end Everson Griffen to the Detroit Lions and the Cincinnati Bengals traded defensive end Carlos Dunlap to the Seattle Seahawks.

In past years, there have been more rumors than completed deals. Will this year be similar, or are more moves on the way?

The trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Here's a look at some of the buzz surrounding several players, along with predictions for where they will end up after the deadline.