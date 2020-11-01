NFL Trade Deadline 2020: Date, End Time, Hottest Rumors, Predictions and More

NFL Trade Deadline 2020: Date, End Time, Hottest Rumors, Predictions and MoreNovember 1, 2020
Ahead of this year's NFL trade deadline, some teams have already been busy.
Among the notable moves, the Minnesota Vikings sent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens, the Dallas Cowboys traded defensive end Everson Griffen to the Detroit Lions and the Cincinnati Bengals traded defensive end Carlos Dunlap to the Seattle Seahawks.
In past years, there have been more rumors than completed deals. Will this year be similar, or are more moves on the way?
The trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
Here's a look at some of the buzz surrounding several players, along with predictions for where they will end up after the deadline.
Houston Texans WR Will Fuller V
When Will Fuller V has been on the field during his five-year NFL career, he's been productive. And this season, he's been mostly healthy, playing in each of the Houston Texans' first seven games and notching 31 receptions for 490 yards and five touchdowns.
However, Houston is off to a 1-6 start, during which it fired head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien. It's possible the Texans will make some moves before Tuesday's trade deadline or perhaps at least listen to offers.
The Athletic's Aaron Reiss recently reported that the team "isn't interested in a fire sale, won't trade just to trade." But he also noted that several teams have inquired about Fuller. Maybe the Texans could get a proposal for the 26-year-old wide receiver that they won't be able to pass up.
Among those teams were the Green Bay Packers. And that could be a great opportunity for Fuller. The Packers have a top receiver in Davante Adams, but they don't have many strong options for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to throw to beyond him. Fuller would provide a huge boost to Green Bay's offense, taking a strong unit to the next level.
It's possible Fuller will stay with the Texans. But the prediction here is that the Packers will find a way to get a deal done and acquire the second strong receiving option they could certainly use if they want to make a championship run.
Prediction: Fuller gets traded to Green Bay.
New York Jets QB Sam Darnold
The New York Jets are 0-7. They are heading toward landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft (or at least one of the first selections). And if that's the case, they could be enticed by Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State's Justin Fields or another top quarterback prospect.
Sam Darnold hasn't been great during his first three NFL seasons. This year, he's passed for 912 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions in five games. Could that lead to New York trading Darnold in preparation for drafting a new franchise quarterback next spring?
Bleacher Report's Connor Rogers recently heard that the Indianapolis Colts were an "obvious landing spot" if Darnold were to be dealt. However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Darnold may not be included in the Jets' trade discussions, "at least, not this year." He added: "The organization may face a decision on Darnold this offseason depending on where it drafts, but a source says he won't be traded during the season."
It makes sense that the Jets would want Darnold to play the rest of the season (rather than veteran Joe Flacco) so that they can keep evaluating the 23-year-old. He will likely stay put for now, but don't be surprised if rumors that Darnold is heading to a new team heat up during the offseason.
Prediction: Darnold stays in New York—for now.
New York Giants WR Golden Tate
Golden Tate signed a four-year, $37.5 million deal with the New York Giants ahead of the 2019 season. And with New York off to a 1-6 start, it could be looking for a way to clear some salary ahead of the trade deadline. So trading Tate would make some sense.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently reported that Tate's name was one that "came up pretty consistently with other teams" during the Giants' discussions about potential trades. It wouldn't be out of nowhere if New York decided to part ways with the 32-year-old wide receiver.
There are also quite a few teams that could benefit from adding an experienced receiver to their offense. The Cleveland Browns recently lost Odell Beckham Jr. to a season-ending left ACL tear. The Indianapolis Colts could use another solid target for veteran quarterback Philip Rivers. The Philadelphia Eagles receiving corps has been banged up as they compete for the NFC East title.
It's unclear whether any of these teams (or others) have interest in trading for Tate. But he could provide a boost to a new offense despite his disappointing numbers through his first six games of this season (20 receptions for 195 yards and a touchdown).
The prediction here is that Tate gets dealt to Indianapolis, where he can help the Colts contend for the AFC South title. The Giants, meanwhile, can clear some salary-cap space, although they may not get too high of a draft pick in return.
Prediction: Tate gets traded to Indianapolis.