Week 8 NFL Picks: Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions for Sunday's ScheduleNovember 1, 2020
Week 8 NFL Picks: Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions for Sunday's Schedule
The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-0) and Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) have the best records in the NFL this season. It's possible they still will after Week 8. However, they are facing much different matchups Sunday.
The Steelers, the only undefeated team remaining in the league, are going to be up against one of their greatest challenges of 2020 when they go on the road to face the Baltimore Ravens. These are the top two teams in the AFC North, as the Ravens have opened the year 5-1.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs will be at home taking on the 0-7 New York Jets, the only winless team in the NFL. It's a game Kansas City is heavily favored to win.
Here's a look at Sunday's schedule, along with odds and a prediction for each matchup, followed by some prop bets to consider making ahead of the action.
Sunday Schedule, Predictions
Picks are made against the spread.
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (-4.5), 1 p.m. ET
Tennessee Titans (-6.5) at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET
Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns (-1.5), 1 p.m. ET
Indianapolis Colts (-3) at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-6), 1 p.m. ET
New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs (-19.5), 1 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-4), 1 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5) at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET
New Orleans Saints (-4) at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. ET
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (-3), 4:25 p.m. ET
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (-10.5), 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Odds obtained via DraftKings.
Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry: Over 99.5 Yards
It's time for the NFL's leading rusher to record his fourth 100-yard game of the season. And this is a matchup in which Henry could go well over that mark.
Henry has rushed for at least 75 yards in all but one of the Tennessee Titans' first six games, and he's always capable of putting up huge numbers. Remember Week 6 against the Houston Texans, when Henry had 212 yards on 22 carries to go along with a pair of receptions for 52 yards? He's been on a roll of late, scoring seven touchdowns over Tennessee's past four games.
The Cincinnati Bengals may have trouble limiting Henry, as they have struggled against the run this season, allowing 133.7 rushing yards per game, the fifth-most in the NFL.
Not only are the Titans favored to win (meaning they may be playing with the lead and keeping the ball on the ground), but rain and high winds are also forecast, per AccuWeather. It sounds like a great opportunity for Henry to get a ton of carries and easily rush for 100 yards.
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns
Aaron Rodgers has thrown a touchdown pass in all but one of the Green Bay Packers' first six games. He also threw multiple touchdowns in each of those games. Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings is unlikely to be any different.
During Minnesota's 1-5 start, it's frequently been getting beat through the air, allowing 286.7 passing yards per game (fourth-most in the NFL). It's likely going to have some trouble trying to shut down Green Bay's top playmakers, including star wide receiver Davante Adams.
That means Rodgers could be passing a good bit early in the game, and when he does that, he usually gets the ball into the end zone a couple times. He threw four touchdown passes in Week 7's win over the Texans, already the third time he's thrown that many in a game this season.
The Packers will likely open up a sizable lead against the Vikings, and Rodgers should have no trouble throwing at least two touchdown passes, making this a strong prop bet to consider.
New England Patriots WR Damiere Byrd: Over 2.5 Receptions
Byrd has had at least three receptions in four of the New England Patriots' past five games. And that was before New England's receiving corps suffered some major losses.
On Sunday, the Pats are going to shorthanded in the passing attack. Julian Edelman was placed on injured reserve this week after undergoing knee surgery. N'Keal Harry has been ruled out because of a concussion. Quarterback Cam Newton struggled in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers, and it may be another tough day against the Buffalo Bills. But he's going to have to throw the ball somewhere.
That could lead to Damiere Byrd getting a bigger role in the offense. His targets have been a bit inconsistent this season, and he had only a 16-yard reception against the 49ers, with just two passes coming his way.
Byrd should easily surpass that total Sunday. And while he may not rack up a ton of yardage, it's smart to bet on him getting at least three receptions.
Bets available on DraftKings.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL)
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/NH/IA/CO/IL only. Odds and lines subject to change. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.