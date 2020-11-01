Week 8 NFL Picks: Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions for Sunday's Schedule

0 of 4

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-0) and Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) have the best records in the NFL this season. It's possible they still will after Week 8. However, they are facing much different matchups Sunday.

The Steelers, the only undefeated team remaining in the league, are going to be up against one of their greatest challenges of 2020 when they go on the road to face the Baltimore Ravens. These are the top two teams in the AFC North, as the Ravens have opened the year 5-1.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs will be at home taking on the 0-7 New York Jets, the only winless team in the NFL. It's a game Kansas City is heavily favored to win.

Here's a look at Sunday's schedule, along with odds and a prediction for each matchup, followed by some prop bets to consider making ahead of the action.