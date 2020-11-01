NFL Trade Rumors: Latest on Aldon Smith, John Ross III & More as Deadline Looms

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

It appears John Ross III's second trade demand is working out a bit better than his original.

After requesting a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals on October 20, the wideout took to Twitter on Friday to reiterate his desire to play elsewhere.

Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that the Bengals began calling teams to discuss a potential deal for Ross shortly after his tweet gained attention. That's a change from the club's previous stance of cutting ties with Ross at the conclusion of the season, when his rookie deal expires.

It's possible the compensation pick awarded to the Bengals would yield a higher return than the asking price for the wideout. With the NFL trade deadline set for Tuesday, time is quickly expiring to reach a deal—especially as Ross has only played in three games this season, though he says he's healthy and ready to go.

Elsewhere around the NFL, it appears the Dallas Cowboys have no intention of moving defensive end Aldon Smith.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Seattle Seahawks reached out to learn about Smith's availability, but their advances were rebuffed by the Cowboys.

"He's playing well, he's generating pressure and the Cowboys said 'We are not trading this guy,'" Garafolo said on Good Morning Football on Saturday. "Likely a lucrative extension to stay in Dallas coming for Aldon Smith."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Through seven games this year, Smith has recorded 29 tackles with two sacks and two pass deflections.

One high-impact defender who is available before Tuesday's deadline is Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Vikings are once again shopping the veteran who was rumored to be on the move over the summer. The Cleveland Browns were interested in adding Harris in March. It's unclear what type of interest the team has now.

Harris would likely be considered a rental player if he is moved. The 29-year-old is playing this season on the franchise tag and is due to hit free agency ahead of 2021.

The Virginia product has started six games this season with 39 total tackles and two pass deflections.