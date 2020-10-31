    Bears' Allen Robinson Clears Concussion Protocol, Expected to Play vs. Saints

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2020
    Alerted 26m ago in the B/R App

    Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo )
    Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

    The Chicago Bears received a boost ahead of a Week 8 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, as star wideout Allen Robinson II is expected to play. 

    According to ESPN's Field Yates, Robinson cleared the NFL's concussion protocol on Saturday. 

    Robinson had been listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report, though head coach Matt Nagy held out hope that his star wideout might be able to play, telling reporters:

    "I've got to see how that goes with that whole protocol and what they say he can and can't do. I mean, if he's able to pass through it and everything is good to go, of course we want him to be out there. I think that's probably the best answer for me to give you; I think all things considering the protocol. You know it's kind of out of our hands."

    Robinson, 27, has been Chicago's best offensive weapon, with 44 catches for 544 yards and two touchdowns in seven games and is a major reason the Bears are off to a surprising 5-2 start. He's on pace to post 100 receptions for 1,243 yards and four touchdowns. 

    The transition from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to veteran Nick Foles has helped the receiver. 

    "Once [Foles] gets going and gets in a rhythm, I think everybody sees what he's capable of in terms of the rhythm we have and how we can move the ball down the field," Robinson told reporters earlier in October.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    They'll need that rhythm against a tough Saints team that has won three games in a row after a surprising 1-2 start. The Saints won't have star receiver Michael Thomas for the matchup, however, as he has already been ruled out with a hamstring issue. 

    Related

      Allen Robinson to Play Sunday

      Bears WR cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play tomorrow vs. the Saints (ESPN)

      Allen Robinson to Play Sunday
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Allen Robinson to Play Sunday

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      1 Trade That Would Shape Each Division Race 🔄

      A deadline move that could change the outlook of every NFL division

      1 Trade That Would Shape Each Division Race 🔄
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      1 Trade That Would Shape Each Division Race 🔄

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report

      Three Matchups Bears Need to Win Against Saints

      Three Matchups Bears Need to Win Against Saints
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Three Matchups Bears Need to Win Against Saints

      SI.com
      via SI.com

      9 NFL Trade Deadline Deals That Would Make Sense

      9 NFL Trade Deadline Deals That Would Make Sense
      NFL logo
      NFL

      9 NFL Trade Deadline Deals That Would Make Sense

      Doug Farrar
      via Touchdown Wire