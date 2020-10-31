Bears' Allen Robinson Clears Concussion Protocol, Expected to Play vs. Saints

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears received a boost ahead of a Week 8 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, as star wideout Allen Robinson II is expected to play.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Robinson cleared the NFL's concussion protocol on Saturday.

Robinson had been listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report, though head coach Matt Nagy held out hope that his star wideout might be able to play, telling reporters:



"I've got to see how that goes with that whole protocol and what they say he can and can't do. I mean, if he's able to pass through it and everything is good to go, of course we want him to be out there. I think that's probably the best answer for me to give you; I think all things considering the protocol. You know it's kind of out of our hands."

Robinson, 27, has been Chicago's best offensive weapon, with 44 catches for 544 yards and two touchdowns in seven games and is a major reason the Bears are off to a surprising 5-2 start. He's on pace to post 100 receptions for 1,243 yards and four touchdowns.

The transition from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to veteran Nick Foles has helped the receiver.

"Once [Foles] gets going and gets in a rhythm, I think everybody sees what he's capable of in terms of the rhythm we have and how we can move the ball down the field," Robinson told reporters earlier in October.

They'll need that rhythm against a tough Saints team that has won three games in a row after a surprising 1-2 start. The Saints won't have star receiver Michael Thomas for the matchup, however, as he has already been ruled out with a hamstring issue.