    Charlie Morton, Braves Agree to 1-Year, $15M Contract in Free Agency

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 24, 2020
    Alerted 30m ago in the B/R App

    Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Charlie Morton throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 3 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    Starting pitcher Charlie Morton agreed to a one-year, $15 million contract with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

    MLB.com's Mark Feinsand first reported the agreement.

    The contract is worth the same amount of money that he would have made from the Tampa Bay Rays, who declined his option for next season.

    Morton spent the last two seasons with the Rays, playing an integral role in the club's march to the World Series in 2020. Once he got to the postseason, he allowed 18 hits and six earned runs over 20 innings.

    He finished his Rays tenure with a 3.33 ERA and 1.135 WHIP in 232.2 regular-season innings.

    As he enters his age-37 season, Morton will look to show he can still be a middle-of-the-rotation option for a Braves team that needs pitching depth. That became clear after Mike Soroka suffered a torn Achilles in early August.

    Ian Anderson and Max Fried, who combined for a 2.15 ERA with 91 strikeouts in 88.1 innings, anchored the rotation throughout the season.

    With the reported addition of Morton and the expected return of Soroka early next season, Atlanta's rotation has the team positioned to challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers for National League supremacy in 2021.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Updated Braves Rotation

      Charlie Morton slots in as Atlanta’s new No. 3 starter for 2021 (ESPN)

      1. Max Fried 2. Mike Soroka 3. Charlie Morton 4. Drew Smyly 5. Ian Anderson

      Updated Braves Rotation
      Atlanta Braves logo
      Atlanta Braves

      Updated Braves Rotation

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Braves Sign Charlie Morton

      Atlanta and two-time All-Star RHP agree to 1-yr, $15M deal

      Braves Sign Charlie Morton
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Braves Sign Charlie Morton

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Astros Open to Trading Correa

      Houston is 'floating' its star SS in trade talks before he reaches free agency at the end of season (Rosenthal)

      Astros Open to Trading Correa
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Astros Open to Trading Correa

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Rays Open to Trading Snell

      Tampa has told several teams it may move its lefty pitcher (MLB.com)

      Rays Open to Trading Snell
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Rays Open to Trading Snell

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report