Michael Thomas, Dalvin Cook, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 8

The injury report leading into Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season features a collection of many of the sport's biggest stars.

Fantasy managers who were banking on big performances from their best players may be forced to turn elsewhere.

Looking ahead to this weekend's NFL action, here are some of the key injuries to keep an eye on:

Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday, but already ruled out for Sunday vs. Chicago Bears

Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: Listed as questionable vs. Green Bay after being a full practice participant on Friday

Aaron Jones, RB, GB: Out vs. Vikings with a calf injury

Stephon Gilmore, CB, NE: Did not practice on Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Buffalo Bills

Miles Sanders, RB, PHI: Out vs. Cowboys with a knee injury

Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters he's hopeful McCaffrey will be back in Week 9 after Thursday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons

Allen Robinson, WR, CHI: Didn't practice all week; listed as doubtful vs. the New Orleans Saints

Andy Dalton, QB, DAL: Listed as doubtful vs. Philadelphia Eagles with a concussion (h/t ESPN's Adam Schefter)

Sammy Watkins, WR, KC: Out vs. New York Jets with a hamstring injury

Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Doubtful vs. Kansas City Chiefs with a groin injury

Breshad Perriman, WR, NYJ: Out vs. Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion

Zack Martin, G, DAL: Expected to play after practicing in full all week (h/t The Athletic's Jon Machota)

Tevin Coleman, RB, SF: General manager John Lynch told KNBR (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco) he's “hopeful” Coleman will play vs. Seattle after practicing in full on Thursday

Mark Ingram, RB, BAL: Doubtful vs. Pittsburgh with an ankle injury

Nick Foles may not have his most trusted receiver on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Allen Robinson hasn't practiced since suffering a concussion in Monday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Robinson's 70 targets, 44 receptions and 544 yards lead the Bears. If you want to trust any Chicago Bears pass-catcher this week, Jimmy Graham is probably the best bet because he's been the favorite red-zone target (four touchdowns) regardless of who's playing quarterback.

The Saints will likely continue to favor Alvin Kamara in the passing game with Michael Thomas set to miss his sixth straight game. Kamara has 20 more receptions (46) than anyone else on the Saints (26—Emmanuel Sanders, who is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list).

There's a bit more optimism that Dalvin Cook will be able to suit up for the Vikings in their clash with the Green Bay Packers. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Pro Bowl running back is "good to go" on Sunday.

Running back depth is going to be an issue this weekend. Christian McCaffrey already sat out the Carolina Panthers' 25-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. Miles Sanders and Aaron Jones have been ruled out, with Mark Ingram currently doubtful for the Baltimore Ravens.

Fantasy managers should consider Boston Scott if Sanders can't go for the Eagles. Even though Scott is only averaging 3.4 yards per carry this season, he'll be facing a Dallas Cowboys defense that allows the most rushing yards (178.3) and points (34.7) per game.