    Tyreek Hill Says He Couldn't Make DK Metcalf Tackle: Mahomes Doesn't Throw INTs

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 30, 2020
    Alerted 23m ago in the B/R App

    Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct.. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
    Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

    DK Metcalf's incredible chase-down tackle of Budda Baker during Sunday's game between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals prompted a discussion of who the fastest wide receiver in the NFL is. 

    Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill, who has a strong case as the fastest player in the league, sadly doesn't think we will ever get to see him have a moment like Metcalf did because Patrick Mahomes "never throws interceptions."

    Russell Wilson has been terrific this season with an NFL-high 22 touchdown passes through six games, but he's been susceptible to turnovers lately. Five of his six interceptions have come in the last three games, including three against the Cardinals. 

    Normally throwing this kind of shade at an opposing quarterback, especially one as good as Wilson, could come back to bite a player.

    But Hill has a point about Mahomes, who has only thrown one interception on 242 pass attempts this season. 

    Mahomes has as many interceptions in 726 regular-season attempts since the start of 2019 as Wilson does in six games this season. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Tyreek Hill Says He Couldn't Make DK Metcalf Tackle

      Tyreek Hill Says He Couldn't Make DK Metcalf Tackle
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Tyreek Hill Says He Couldn't Make DK Metcalf Tackle

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      John Ross on Trade Request

      Bengals former first-round WR: 'It’s not a secret that i have requested a trade... its not football that i don’t like.'

      John Ross on Trade Request
      NFL logo
      NFL

      John Ross on Trade Request

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      OBJ Posts on His Comeback 🙏

      'I couldn't tell u why this happened...just takin some ME time, some time to heal. Thank u all for the Luv'

      OBJ Posts on His Comeback 🙏
      NFL logo
      NFL

      OBJ Posts on His Comeback 🙏

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Sam Darnold Sees ‘Game-Wreckers’ in Chiefs Defense

      Sam Darnold Sees ‘Game-Wreckers’ in Chiefs Defense
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Sam Darnold Sees ‘Game-Wreckers’ in Chiefs Defense

      Arrowhead Pride
      via Arrowhead Pride