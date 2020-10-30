Tyreek Hill Says He Couldn't Make DK Metcalf Tackle: Mahomes Doesn't Throw INTs

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

DK Metcalf's incredible chase-down tackle of Budda Baker during Sunday's game between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals prompted a discussion of who the fastest wide receiver in the NFL is.

Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill, who has a strong case as the fastest player in the league, sadly doesn't think we will ever get to see him have a moment like Metcalf did because Patrick Mahomes "never throws interceptions."

Russell Wilson has been terrific this season with an NFL-high 22 touchdown passes through six games, but he's been susceptible to turnovers lately. Five of his six interceptions have come in the last three games, including three against the Cardinals.

Normally throwing this kind of shade at an opposing quarterback, especially one as good as Wilson, could come back to bite a player.

But Hill has a point about Mahomes, who has only thrown one interception on 242 pass attempts this season.

Mahomes has as many interceptions in 726 regular-season attempts since the start of 2019 as Wilson does in six games this season.