Browns' Odell Beckham Thanks Fans for Support After Suffering Torn ACL Injury

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. addressed his season-ending torn ACL on social media Friday.

Beckham said on Instagram the situation is "really fkn tough."

"Ton of emotions flowing.. just takin some ME time, some time to heal," he said. "Thank u all for the Luv... be back soon."

Beckham exited Cleveland's 37-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals after attempting to tackle Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips on an interception:

While the three-time Pro Bowler walked off under his own power, he confirmed to ESPN's Josina Anderson that his year was over. This is the second time an injury has cut Beckham's season short. He only played in four games in 2017 because of a fractured ankle.