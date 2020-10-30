    Browns' Odell Beckham Thanks Fans for Support After Suffering Torn ACL Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. (13) leaves the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss the rest of the season after tearing a knee ligament during Sunday's 37-34 win at Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. addressed his season-ending torn ACL on social media Friday.

    Beckham said on Instagram the situation is "really fkn tough."

    "Ton of emotions flowing.. just takin some ME time, some time to heal," he said. "Thank u all for the Luv... be back soon."

    Beckham exited Cleveland's 37-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals after attempting to tackle Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips on an interception:

    While the three-time Pro Bowler walked off under his own power, he confirmed to ESPN's Josina Anderson that his year was over. This is the second time an injury has cut Beckham's season short. He only played in four games in 2017 because of a fractured ankle.

    Related

      OBJ Posts on His Comeback 🙏

      'I couldn't tell u why this happened...just takin some ME time, some time to heal. Thank u all for the Luv'

      OBJ Posts on His Comeback 🙏
      NFL logo
      NFL

      OBJ Posts on His Comeback 🙏

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Brady Embraces Bowser Role 😆

      Tom responded to Logan Ryan's Mario comments while poking some fun at his playoff INT last year 📸

      Brady Embraces Bowser Role 😆
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brady Embraces Bowser Role 😆

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      HOFer Herb Adderley Dies at 81

      All-Pro DB and three-time Super Bowl champion with Packers and Cowboys dies

      HOFer Herb Adderley Dies at 81
      NFL logo
      NFL

      HOFer Herb Adderley Dies at 81

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Is It Time for the Cowboys to Trade Zeke?

      Dallas has already started unloading top defenders. Why @ChrisRoling says it shouldn't stop there 👉

      Is It Time for the Cowboys to Trade Zeke?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Is It Time for the Cowboys to Trade Zeke?

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report