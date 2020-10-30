    Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says 'I Love Our Core Base' amid Trade Deadline Rumors

    Despite his team's rough start this season, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't going to take drastic action leading up to the trade deadline.

    Speaking to reporters on Friday, Jones said he feels "very strongly that we have a core of really outstanding players."

    "I love our core base," he added.

    With Dak Prescott out for the season, Miami Dolphins backup Ryan Fitzpatrick was thought to be a potential, if unlikely, replacement at quarterback. 

    Per Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated, one Cowboys source said any talk of them being interested in Fitzpatrick is "false" and that it "doesn't make any sense."

    There's no indication that the Dolphins want to move Fitzpatrick, who started the first six games of the season. He will now serve as the backup to rookie Tua Tagovailoa starting with Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

    Dallas would seem to be in a position where it looks for future assets it can build around instead of short-term solutions for a season that has started out poorly and shows no signs of getting better. 

    The Cowboys are 2-5 and allow an NFL-high 34.7 points per game. They are tied with the Washington Football Team for second place in the NFC East. 

