    Report: Broncos OL, Vikings LB Test Positive for COVID-19

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2020

    Team helmet sits on desk as Denver Broncos new head coach Vic Fangio speaks during a news conference at the team's headquarters Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    A Denver Broncos offensive lineman and a Minnesota Vikings linebacker tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

    Schefter also reported that Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told his team he was canceling practice Friday and holding virtual meetings instead even though the team was cleared to practice. The Broncos are expected to return to practice Saturday.

    The Broncos are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET, while the Vikings are set for a road meeting with the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Is It Time for the Cowboys to Trade Zeke?

      Dallas has already started unloading top defenders. Why @ChrisRoling says they shouldn't stop there 👉

      Is It Time for the Cowboys to Trade Zeke?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Is It Time for the Cowboys to Trade Zeke?

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Ravens Extend Ronnie Stanley 💰

      Baltimore signs Pro Bowl LT to a five-year contract extension worth up to nearly $113M max total value

      Ravens Extend Ronnie Stanley 💰
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ravens Extend Ronnie Stanley 💰

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Every Team's Trade Deadline Whiteboard 📋

      Three things that should be on your team's to-do list ahead of the trade deadline next week ➡️

      Every Team's Trade Deadline Whiteboard 📋
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Every Team's Trade Deadline Whiteboard 📋

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest Trade Buzz: Fact or Fiction? 🧐

      Are star WRs really on the move? Our writer decides which rumors are for real 👉

      Latest Trade Buzz: Fact or Fiction? 🧐
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Latest Trade Buzz: Fact or Fiction? 🧐

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report