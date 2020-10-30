Report: Broncos OL, Vikings LB Test Positive for COVID-19

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

A Denver Broncos offensive lineman and a Minnesota Vikings linebacker tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter also reported that Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told his team he was canceling practice Friday and holding virtual meetings instead even though the team was cleared to practice. The Broncos are expected to return to practice Saturday.

The Broncos are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET, while the Vikings are set for a road meeting with the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.