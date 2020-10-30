Ronnie Stanley, Ravens Agree to 5-Year, $98.75M Contract Extension

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that they signed left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a five-year contract extension.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $98.75 million.

Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta commented on locking down Stanley to a long-term extension: "Ronnie is the mainstay on our offensive line. He's a shutdown left tackle who excels on the field and in our community. This is just beginning for Ronnie, and we could not be happier for him and his family."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the deal could be worth as much as $112.866 million and includes $70.866 million in guaranteed money.

Baltimore used the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 draft to take Stanley after he enjoyed a standout collegiate career at Notre Dame. The Ravens exercised the fifth-year option in Stanley's contract for 2020, but he could have become a free agent at the end of the season had Baltimore not re-signed him.

Albert Breer of The MMQB noted that each of the top six picks in that draft have now received a big second contract:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

ESPN's Field Yates pointed out how well the Ravens' first-round picks since 2016 have fared as well:

Stanley has been a supremely reliable player for the Ravens during his five-year career. He has started each of the 61 regular-season games he has appeared in, including five games this season.

Nagging injuries have been a bit of an issue for Stanley, as he missed four games during his rookie season, one game each in 2017 and 2018, two games last season and one game so far this season.

The Las Vegas native did not play in Baltimore's Week 4 win over the Washington Football Team because of a shoulder injury.

The 26-year-old was rewarded for his excellence last season with the first Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro nods of his career.

In addition to serving as the blindside protector for quarterback Lamar Jackson in his MVP-winning campaign in 2019, Stanley helped pave the way for a Baltimore rushing attack that led the NFL with 206 rushing yards per game.

This season, the Ravens are 5-1 and battling with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns to win their third consecutive AFC North title.

Stanley will be in the lineup Sunday with a new contract in tow when the Ravens host the undefeated Steelers in one of the biggest games of the season thus far.