Anderson Silva Reveals His Favorite Fight, Talks MMA GOAT

Felipe Dana/Associated Press

I’ll let you in on a little secret: a fight-week interview is a bit of a drudgerous affair.

The fighters are, understandably, not always in the best of spirits. They’ve got the fight on their minds, they’re often mired in the misery of cutting weight, and you’re the 19th of 27 phone interviews the UFC has heaped on their plate that day. And that’s in addition to open workouts, fan events and interviews with all the media personnel present. It’s enough to make anyone grumpy, and it’s part of why their comments are often rote and cagey.

And then there’s Anderson Silva.

"Hey, man! What’s going on, my brother? How are you?"

It’s the unmistakable, high-pitched tone of the greatest middleweight ever to fight—and maybe the greatest fighter of all time. But we’ll get to that.

The cheeriness isn’t an act, either, or at least it doesn’t sound that way. It’s not the tone you’d expect from a 45-year-old aging legend of the sport who has dropped two straight and six of his last eight going back to 2013. (And one of those two wins was ruled a no-contest when he failed a drug test following his carnivalesque 2015 win over Nick Diaz.)

It’s not the tone you’d expect from a guy who has openly acknowledged that this will be the last fight on his UFC contract, after which his future—both in and out of fighting—is cloudy at best. And it’s certainly not the tone you’d expect from a guy oddsmakers have as a roughly +200 underdog in the main event of UFC Fight Night 181 Saturday, where he’ll face Uriah Hall, a high-octane striker who wouldn’t be the same fighter if Silva’s fingerprints weren’t all over his game.

But it is the tone of a man who’s relaxed, who knows who and where he is. A man who isn’t sweating the future. He’s as aware as anyone of the position he holds in the sport, where he has UFC records for longest title reign (2,457 days) and consecutive victories (16). It’s a man who’s finding fulfillment not just on Saturday night but on all those Tuesday mornings when the cameras are on another continent and the alarm clock, try as it might, can’t find its way onto your bad side.

"For me, there’s a huge special secret," said Silva, the Brazilian now with a much stronger grasp on English than he had in his heyday, when he needed a translator. "It’s how much do you love your job? You make something special for yourself if every single day you love what you do every single day. Sometimes there are good days, sometimes bad day. It’s not just what’s inside the sport, but what’s inside your life."

What makes the interview different is not just his cheerfulness but his willingness to reflect. And it’s a good time for it, too, given that he’s on plenty of shortlists as the greatest fighter of all time. That’s a conversation that found new life recently after lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov retired last week. Silva had some thoughts on this. We’ll get to those momentarily.

Before he thinks about a GOAT, he thinks back on his own career. That takes a lot of thinking in and of itself. Think about the memories this guy has made for himself and fight fans around the world.

There was that Hail Mary triangle choke on Chael Sonnen to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat with fewer than two minutes left on the clock. There was that night in South Philadelphia when he moved up to light heavyweight and turned Forrest Griffin into a steaming husk on the floor. There was his knockout of Vitor Belfort, known succinctly as The Front Kick. The list continues, as you might expect when you defend your UFC middleweight title 10 times.

So, which fight was his favorite? None of the above, it turns out.

"For me, the most special fight?" he ponders. "My favorite was Hayato Sakurai."

Who? Wait, the guy he beat by decision in 2001 while competing in Japan for the venerable but long-obsolete pro-wrestling-hybrid Shooto promotion?

"It was my first title belt," he explains. "I was fighting in Japan for my country. Forrest was a great opportunity for me. This fight changed the world. Every fan know this. A special fight was my first fight with Rich Franklin in UFC, where I first win my UFC title. But Sakurai, this was my first title. I did it in Japan, and I bring it home to Brazil for my fans."

It’s impossible to exclude Silva from any sober conversation regarding the MMA GOAT. But when I put the question to Silva himself, he declined to self-appoint, likely knowing that plenty of others will do it for him. But what about Nurmagomedov? Is he a worthy GOAT candidate?

"I don’t have nothing [bad] to talk about Khabib," he said. "He’s the best. I love him. He’s a great guy. He’s a great fighter."

You can sense there’s a "but" coming.

"It’s tough for me to talk about the GOAT. I don’t think the GOAT exists."

To Silva, there are many possibilities. But he also points out—quite validly—that MMA’s evolution happens too fast to compare champions across eras. In other words, to coin a phrase, there’s no Mr. Right. There's only Mr. Right Now.

"I don’t think there’s a GOAT. You have best moments," Silva explained. "Royce Gracie was the best in his moment. Randy Couture was the best in his moment. Tito Ortiz, BJ Penn, Chuck Liddell, every single fighter who takes a belt does something special. But I don’t want to talk about GOAT. It’s just moments."

Like a busy doctor’s office, the clock ticks ostentatiously toward the end of the interview and the next wretch on the list.

With my questions completed, did he have anything else to add? He did, but in a tone I hadn't heard before. It was almost as if he didn't want the interview to end, as if he had a little more to say.



"Thank you to my fans!" he blurted out, as cheerily as when our time began. "Every single person inside and outside! Saturday, I’ll continue to do my best. I love you guys."