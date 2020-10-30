Daily Fantasy Football Week 8: DraftKings, FanDuel Strategies and Value Picks

0 of 3

Steven Senne/Associated Press

One of the best daily fantasy football strategies is to rely on the top point producers.

George Kittle falls into that category, and with injuries ravaging the San Francisco 49ers backfield, he could be the best option to tear apart the Seattle Seahawks defense.

Another popular DFS mindset is to ride the hot hands, and that could best apply to the Week 8 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns.

If you call on Kittle, Derek Carr or Baker Mayfield, you may be required to use one or two value plays to fill out your Week 8 lineup.

If Kittle is one of the first picks, his quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, is worth considering as a cheap stacking option.

One of the breakout stars in the Cleveland offense could be a top value play for the second straight week. As could a wide receiver who may have been forgotten because of a Week 7 bye.