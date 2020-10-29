Mike Tyson Says He's 'More Evolved Now' Than Ever Entering Roy Jones Jr. Fight

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will face off in the ring on Nov. 28 in an eight-round exhibition fight at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

With a month left before the fight, Tyson spoke with ESPN's Eric Woodyard about his present mindset.

"My mindset is totally bliss," Tyson said."This is something I've done all my life since I was 13 years old. I'm more evolved now than I've ever been. My objective is to go in there with the best intentions of my life and to disable my opponent, and that's just what it is."

For Jones, it's an opportunity to see how he would fare against Tyson, who he did not face during his career:

"I've always wanted to see how I would fare with Mike. How his punches would look coming at me. Could I avoid them? How long could I avoid them? Could he avoid mine? Could he take mine? There was a lot of questions always, so of course, if you get an opportunity to answer them, you want to answer those questions. They gave me the opportunity, so guess what? I've got to answer these questions now."

Tyson, 54, went 50-6 with two no-contests during his professional career. "Iron Mike" won his first 37 fights and held four heavyweight titles simultaneously before losing to Buster Douglas on Feb. 11, 1990.

He won the WBA heavyweight title back on Sept. 7, 1996, but lost it to Evander Holyfield two months later.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Jones Jr., 51, went 66-9 during a professional career that spanned from 1989-2018. He started his career 34-0 and won 49 of his first 50 matches. By the end of that stretch, Jones Jr. simultaneously held seven light heavyweight titles.