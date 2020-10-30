Ranking the 7 Best Raw vs. SmackDown Matches in WWE Survivor Series History

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

For better or for worse, brand supremacy has been the story of Survivor Series since the 2016 installment when the Brand Extension was brought back and Raw and SmackDown were given their own unique rosters again.

The show with the most amount of victories at the end of the night wins. Champions from each brand are usually pitted against each other along the cream of the crop from Raw and SmackDown in multi-person tag team elimination matches.

The two brands have exchanged victories back and forth multiple times over the years, but it's officially reached the point where it means absolutely nothing. That's due to the lack of stakes and the Superstars of SmackDown and Raw not receiving anything in return for their efforts.

The upcoming installment of Survivor Series will be no different but should at least feature a few fun matchups. In terms of pure wrestling, the event has been among the best all year for WWE thanks in part to the following seven SmackDown vs. Raw affairs.

Whether it was a traditional multi-person tag tea elimination match or a straight-up singles match, these are the wars that have defined the battle of the brands throughout Survivor Series history and have made fans forget that nothing but bragging rights were on the line.