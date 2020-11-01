    Report: Jaguars' Gardner Minshew Set to Be Inactive vs. Texans with Thumb Injury

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2020
    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew throws against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
    Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II will reportedly be inactive next week against the Houston Texans following the Week 8 bye, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

    Mike Glennon and rookie Jake Luton will compete for the starting job during practice, but both will be active next game.  

    Minshew suffered multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his right thumb during his team's Week 5 loss to the Texans, although the team didn't know about it until weeks later, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    The second-year player was productive before the injury was discovered, totaling 1,855 passing yards and 13 touchdowns in his first seven games, good for a 94.4 quarterback rating.

    It still hasn't been enough to help the team, which is just 1-6 on the season.

    Minshew was one of the biggest surprises of the 2019 NFL season, going from a sixth-round pick to a reliable quarterback who finished with 3,271 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and just six interceptions in 14 games.

    His play was enough to beat out Nick Foles and enter this season as the unquestioned starter. However, this injury will force the team to look further down the depth chart, with Rapoport providing some insight on the battle:

    Glennon has 22 career starts but none since 2017 with Chicago.

