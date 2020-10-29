Yasiel Puig Sued for Sexual Battery After Alleged Assault at 2018 Lakers Game

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

MLB free agent Yasiel Puig has been accused of sexual battery in a lawsuit, according to TMZ Sports.

A woman said Puig assaulted her at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 31, 2018. In the court documents, the woman said "she was forced into a bathroom and Yasiel Puig grabbed at her trying to take her clothes off, touched her sexual organs during this struggle, and eventually pinned her with 1 arm and used his other to stroke his own penis, exposing himself, and eventually ejaculating."

The woman said she had gone into the restroom to use the bathroom and didn't have any intention of having sex with Puig.

The lawsuit alleges "sexual battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and false imprisonment."

On the date in question, the Los Angeles Lakers were playing the Dallas Mavericks, and TMZ tracked down a photo of Puig sitting courtside. He was a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2013 to 2018.

Puig spent time with Cleveland and the Cincinnati Reds in the 2019 season. He went unsigned in 2020. In July, he said he tested positive for COVID-19, ending a potential deal to sign with the Atlanta Braves for the season.