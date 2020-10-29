Ezekiel Elliott Says Cowboys' Struggles This Season Are '2020 Summed Up'

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

2020 has been tough on everyone, and that's the stance Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot is applying to his team's rough start to the season.

"I think it's kind of 2020 summed up," Elliott said Wednesday, per Matthew Lenix of Inside the Star. "No one here was expecting to be in this position. You can't really control what has happened up to this point. We had a lot of injuries. We haven't played the best in some games."

Elliott has struggled this season, with five fumbles through seven games, compared to three in 16 starts last season, while he has rushed for only 458 yards on 113 carries so far. He has rushed for 50 or more yards only twice in his last five games, and he has only 94 rushing yards across the last two weeks. He also hasn't scored since Week 5.

The 2-5 Cowboys are struggling as a whole. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5, and the Cowboys' offensive line has been banged up. All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle La'el Collins are done for the season, and a smattering of other injuries are affecting guard Zack Martin and Joe Looney.

The Cowboys will face the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and they can take the division lead with a win.

"We have to figure something out fast," Elliott said. "We've got to win this weekend. We can't have any excuses. It doesn't matter how many guys we have down."