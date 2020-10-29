    Chiefs' Chris Jones Says Jets a 'Very Good Football Team' Despite Winless Record

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2020

    Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) looks on against the Denver Broncos during a football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

    The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs play the 0-7 New York Jets this week, and Chris Jones has no interest in giving them bulletin board material. 

    "That's a very good football team. ... People tend to forget that because of their record," Jones told reporters Thursday. 

    OK, sure. The Jets are comprised of NFL players. They are, by definition, one of the 32 best football teams in the world. If you're among the best 32 at something in the world, that's very good!

    As far as NFL teams go, though, it's easy to disagree with Jones. The Jets are one of the worst teams in NFL history through the first seven weeks. If they maintained their minus-43.9 percent DVOA for the season, it would be the worst in Football Outsiders' database since the Detroit Lions went 0-16 in 2009.

    That being said, Jones and the Chiefs are smart not to overlook the Jets just because of their record and early season performances.

