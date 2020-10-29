World Series 2020: Biggest Offseason Questions for Rays vs. Dodgers

0 of 4

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays were the two best teams in baseball this season and, more than likely, they'll be two of the best teams next season, too.

They got there through different paths. The Dodgers supplemented young talent and established veterans with big-time free agent additions and blockbuster trades throughout the years. The Rays work the margins, finding bargains and heavily relying on analytics to support their pipeline of young talent from a fantastic farm system.

So, heading into the offseason, what are the questions facing two teams expected to largely bring back the same rosters next season? Let's get into it.