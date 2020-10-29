    Report: Jaguars' Gardner Minshew Has Fractures, Ligament Strain in Injured Thumb

    Tyler Conway
Featured Columnist
October 29, 2020
    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew, left, throws under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo )
    Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II reportedly has multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his right thumb.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Minshew has been dealing with the injury since the Jaguars' Oct. 11 loss to the Houston Texans. The team was not informed of his discomfort until this week.

    The Jaguars are on bye in Week 8, and it's unclear if Minshew will be available for their Week 9 matchup against Houston.

    Minshew has struggled with accuracy in losses to the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers, completing 39 of 71 passes (54.9 percent) during that time frame. The second-year quarterback had completed at least 63 percent of his passes through the first five games and was among the more accurate passers in football. It's likely the thumb injury led to some of his issues with ball placement.

    Mike Glennon is Jacksonville's second-string quarterback and would be in line to start if Minshew is out. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone hinted at a potential quarterback change heading into last week's game against the Chargers, so it's at least possible Glennon could take the job on a full-time basis.

    Glennon has shown little more than replacement-level play during his five-plus years in the NFL, while Minshew has been a solid enough starter for a team in desperate need of help at the skill positions.

    The Jaguars also have third-string quarterback Jake Luton, who is considered physically gifted but raw. If Jacksonville's downward spiral continues, Luton might wind up getting a look later this season.     

