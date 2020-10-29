    Chargers Player Tests Positive for COVID-19; LA's Facility to Stay Open

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2020
    Alerted 51m ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Chargers helmets sit on a cooler next to the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    A Los Angeles Chargers player tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the team announced, resulting in that player and his close contacts being told to isolate.

    The team noted the facility will remain open, with all meetings being held remotely.

    The 2-4 Chargers are scheduled to face the 2-4 Broncos on the road Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET in a battle of AFC West rivals.

    It has been an eventful week for the Chargers, as multiple players and staff members, including rookie starting quarterback Justin Herbert, were evacuated from their homes Tuesday because of wildfires in Southern California, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

    Herbert and the other Chargers personnel who were evacuated were put up in hotels by the team, and Pelissero noted L.A.'s preparation for Week 8 against Denver was unimpacted.

    COVID-19 has already played a role in the shuffling of Denver's schedule, as it was supposed to face the New England Patriots in Week 5. That game was moved to Week 6, however, after multiple Patriots players tested positive.

    As a result, the Broncos had their bye week moved up to Week 5, meaning they are in line to play 12 consecutive weeks to conclude their season.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Since the Broncos already had their schedule altered once and the Chargers had their bye in Week 6, the teams can ill afford for Sunday's game to be rescheduled beyond Week 8.

    One possible solution if it is determined that the game cannot be played Sunday is to move it back to Monday or Tuesday, which has already been done on a couple of occasions this season.

    Anything beyond that would potentially force the NFL to add an 18th regular-season week, which would then eliminate the extra week between the Super Bowl and the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

    Provided Sunday's game does occur as scheduled, it will be a big contest for both teams, as the winner will move to 3-4 and get back in the AFC playoff picture, while the loser will fall to 2-5 and be alone in last place in the division.

    Related

      Minshew Has Thumb Fracture

      Gardner has ‘multiple fractures and a strained ligament’ in his thumb and could miss next Sunday’s game (Schefter)

      Minshew Has Thumb Fracture
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Minshew Has Thumb Fracture

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Justin Herbert named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

      Justin Herbert named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month
      Los Angeles Chargers logo
      Los Angeles Chargers

      Justin Herbert named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

      Bolts From The Blue
      via Bolts From The Blue

      Giants Player Tests Positive

      New York quarantined ‘all but four of their offensive linemen’ after a player tested positive for COVID-19 (NFL Network)

      Giants Player Tests Positive
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Giants Player Tests Positive

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Players Who May Survive the Trade Deadline

      But that doesn't mean they may not be moved this offseason 👀

      Players Who May Survive the Trade Deadline
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Players Who May Survive the Trade Deadline

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report