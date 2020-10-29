Week 8 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Advice on Fantasy Football Stars to Play or Bench

Week 8 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Advice on Fantasy Football Stars to Play or BenchOctober 29, 2020
We're knee-deep into the NFL's bye-week season, which can make decisions difficult for fantasy managers everywhere. Several fantasy stars are already M.I.A. because of injuries, and several more will miss Week 8 because of byes.
The Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Football Team are all off this week.
While there are certainly some must-start options still out there, many managers will have to rely on fringe starters this week. We're were to help by examining four fringe starters—those ranked outside the top 15 at their respective positions for the week by FantasyPros—worth starting and four to sit.
Factors like past production, projected role and matchup will be considered here. Choices are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Start 'Em: Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has rarely been a reliable fantasy option this season. With Cleveland employing a run-oriented offense, the former Heisman-winner has largely been touchdown-dependent.
In Week 7, though, Mayfield tossed five touchdown passes, making him one of the biggest fantasy surprises of the week. While a repeat performance isn't likely, Mayfield should be in line for another strong outing.
This week, the Browns host the Las Vegas Raiders, who rank just 28th against the pass and 31st in scoring defense. The Raiders have also tightened up their run defense in recent weeks—allowing 85 yards or fewer in each of the past three.
Cleveland may have to lean on the pass more than it would want against the Raiders, and that could lead to another big day for Mayfield.
Sit 'Em: Phillip Rivers, QB, Indianapolis Colts
Philip Rivers has been a fairly reliable game-manager for the Indianapolis Colts. However, he's largely been a disappointment in fantasy. While he did have 371 passing yards and three touchdowns in Week 6, that was only his second 300-yard game of the season and his first with multiple touchdowns.
Rivers is again likely to have a solid game on the field but a pedestrian one on the fantasy stat sheet. The Colts are likely to use a run-oriented approach against the Detroit Lions, who rank 20th in pass defense and 26th against the run.
Rivers isn't likely to reach the 300-yard mark unless the Colts fall behind early as they did against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6. This is certainly possible, of course, but it's a lot to bank on.
There are likely better streaming options available on the waiver wire, and Rivers is a player best left on the bench in Week 8.
Start 'Em: Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Rams have utilized a running-back-by-committee approach to replace Todd Gurley. While this made life difficult for fantasy managers early, second-year back Darrell Henderson has emerged as the top option.
While Henderson doesn't usually put up workhorse numbers, he's had a pretty reliable floor. He's had multiple receptions in four of his seven games and has also topped 80 scrimmage yards four different times.
This week, Henderson should have a prime opportunity to do both. The Rams will visit the Miami Dolphins, who rank 19th in run defense but just 30th in yards per carry allowed.
With the Dolphins set to start rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, L.A. could potentially build an early lead. If so, Henderson should get even more opportunities as the Rams look to protect their lead. It won't be a surprise if he tops 100 rushing yards for the second time this season.
Sit 'Em: Joshua Kelley, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
While Los Angeles Chargers rookie running back Joshua Kelley offers some PPR upside, he hasn't been reliable as a runner. He's averaged less than 2.9 yards per carry in four of his last five games, which could limit his opportunities moving forward.
Against a Denver Broncos defense that ranks 10th against the run, Kelley isn't likely to suddenly have a breakout performance.
Kelley will once again split time with third-year pro Justin Jackson, so don't expect to see him carrying the load. On the road, against a solid run defense and with a limited workload, Kelley is simply too much of a risk to warrant a start unless other options simply don't exist.
Start 'Em: Travis Fulgham, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
The emergence of Philadelphia Eagles wideout Travis Fulgham may have come as a surprise to fantasy managers, but it didn't shock those who have been around him.
"You can ask anybody on the team, he was a guy I actually used to brag on [from] the sideline," Eagles safety Jalen Mills said, per EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Fulgham has emerged as one of Carson Wentz's favorite targets and has topped five catches and 70 receiving yards in each of his last three games. He is a borderline must-start this week, even if his situation isn't ideal.
The Dallas Cowboys defense has been respectable against the pass (12th in yards allowed), and atrocious against the run (32nd). This could lead Philadelphia to run early and often—especially if it can build a significant lead.
However, Fulgham should get plenty of looks for however long the Eagles are in pass mode, and he should finish with another solid stat line.
Sit 'Em: Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
While Fulgham should be a quality start in Week 8, Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper is a pretty significant risk. He's been reliable this season, with at least seven receptions in five of seven games, but there are two huge obstacles this week.
For one, the Cowboys appear ready to start rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci in place of Andy Dalton (concussion). While DiNucci could always surprise, he's a relative unknown who likely has little chemistry with Cooper.
The other issue is that the Eagles have been relatively solid against the pass this season. Philadelphia ranks seventh in passing yards allowed and eighth in yards per pass attempt surrendered.
It would make sense for Dallas to employ a run-heavy approach this week, which will limit Cooper's opportunities.
Start 'Em: Harrison Bryant, TE, Cleveland Browns
Rookie tight end Harrison Bryant caught two of Baker Mayfield's five touchdown passes in Week 7. He was forced into a larger role because of Austin Hooper's appendectomy, and he took full advantage. Along with the two scores, Bryant had four receptions and 56 receiving yards.
With Hooper likely to miss a second-consecutive game, Bryant is a solid sleeper play once again. As mentioned, the Raiders don't excel against the pass but have been solid against the run recently. This could lead Cleveland to utilize the short passing game to supplement the run.
If Cleveland does lean on a quick-passing attack, Bryant is likely to be one of Mayfield's top targets along with running back Kareem Hunt. Two touchdowns might be out of the question, but Bryant should again have a solid floor.
Sit 'Em: Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins
Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki has been an up-and-down fantasy option this season. He has gone over 90 yards twice, but he has also had three or fewer receptions and 30 or fewer yards four times.
With rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa set to take over for Ryan Fitzpatrick this week, it's hard to know which version of Gesicki to expect. This alone makes him a very risky play. When the matchup is also considered, sitting Gesicki appears to be the right call.
The Rams defense fifth in pass defense and first in yards per pass attempt allowed. With Aaron Donald leading the pass rush, L.A. could make life truly miserable for Tagovailoa. That, in turn, would have a negative impact on Gesicki's production.
While tight ends have had some success against L.A.—Jimmy Graham had seven catches, 100 yards and a touchdown two weeks ago—there's simply too much risk here to justify a start.