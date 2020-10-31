B/R's Week 8 2020 Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

B/R's Week 8 2020 Fantasy Football Trade AnalyzerOctober 31, 2020
Believe it or not, we've nearly reached the halfway point of the 2020 NFL season. Week 8 kicked off Thursday night. Most fantasy leagues are closer to the playoffs than not.
Managers have limited windows in which to tweak their rosters. Waiver-wire options are dwindling by the day, and it's unrealistic to expect bench players to suddenly become stars. Those looking to improve their rosters significantly ahead of the postseason will have to look to the trade market.
The trick, of course, is to negotiate a favorable deal for yourself.
Each week, Bleacher Report will analyze some of our readers' toughest trade proposals. Some of the analysis will be roster-specific, but we'll try to provide information that is useful to all fantasy fans.
How Does the Cowboys' QB Situation Affect Ezekiel Elliott?
We're going to kick things off by examining a situation many readers asked about this week. With the Dallas Cowboys unlikely to have Andy Dalton (concussion) under center this week, just how valuable is Ezekiel Elliott?
The short answer is that he should be just about as valuable as he has been all season. He's a reliable RB1 but not the same fantasy all-star he was earlier in his career. He's averaging just 4.1 yards per carry, but he has racked up 668 yards from scrimmage, 33 receptions and six touchdowns in seven games.
While opposing defenses will likely stack the box with seventh-round rookie Ben DiNucci at quarterback, it shouldn't have a major effect on Elliott's fantasy value. Elliott is a volume back, so as long as he's averaging 15 to 20 touches per game, he'll be worth keeping in your starting lineup.
And unless Dalton misses more than a week or two, this shouldn't be a long-term concern.
That said, I don't hate the trade here—assuming, of course, you have plenty of running back depth. Raheem Mostert is on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, and Tyreek Hill remains a must-start WR. He's scored a touchdown in every game except one this season and is averaging 70.4 yards from scrimmage per contest.
How Will the Dallas QB Situation Affect Receivers Like Amari Cooper?
While the Cowboys' quarterback situation might not heavily impact Elliott's fantasy value, it could affect the wide receivers. However, I don't anticipate long-term issues for Amari Cooper. Again, that's assuming Dalton doesn't miss multiple games.
Cooper has averaged seven receptions and 70.5 yards in two contests without Dak Prescott, who left Week 5's game against the New York Giants with a compound ankle fracture.
Now, I don't love Cooper this week if DiNucci is under center against the Philadelphia Eagles' seventh-ranked pass defense. However, I do like him over the long term with Dalton at quarterback.
The player I'm most concerned about is rookie CeeDee Lamb. While he did have seven catches for 64 yards in Week 6, he hasn't been as explosive with Dalton. He's caught just seven of 16 targets over the last two weeks with 9.1 yards per catch. He averaged 14.9 yards per catch over the first five weeks.
As for this trade? I'd prefer to have Cooper. I value him over Cooper Kupp by a large margin, and running back Devin Singletary is a mid-level flex option at best.
Consider the Real-World Trade Potential of Players Like Will Fuller V
There are two things to touch on regarding this proposed deal. The first is the Houston Texans could trade wideout Will Fuller V. The NFL's trade deadline is Tuesday, and we're likely to see a couple of fantasy standouts moved.
According to Aaron Reiss of The Athletic, the Green Bay Packers are one of several teams who have looked into dealing for Fuller.
I don't believe Fuller will have as much fantasy value on a team like Green Bay. He's been one of Deshaun Watson's favorite targets this season, amassing a team-leading 490 yards and five touchdowns on 31 receptions.
In Green Bay, Fuller would at best be the No. 2 option behind Davante Adams, and the adjustment period to his new team could also weaken his fantasy value.
Meanwhile, Antonio Brown is in a similar situation with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He does have some immediate value because of his preexisting chemistry with Tom Brady and the fact that fellow wideout Chris Godwin is sidelined with a finger fracture. But Brown is unlikely to be a high-end option until closer to the fantasy playoffs.
With Brown's future upside and Rob Gronkowski as part of the package, this is a fairly even trade. However, it might be best to wait until after the trade deadline before pulling the trigger on a deal involving Fuller.
Sorting Out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Backfield
Kudos on the decision to stash wide receivers. Loading up at one position is a tried-and-true method of ensuring you'll have trade capital later in the season. Moving two bench receivers for a running back you can actually use will create a favorable situation even if the base value doesn't line up.
The tricky aspect is the inclusion of Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette. There's no telling what his workload will be week to week. Tampa has been using multiple backs—notably Fournette and Ronald Jones II.
After being hobbled by an ankle injury, Fournette returned in Week 7 to log 50 rushing yards and six receptions for 47 yards. Jones had 13 carries to Fournette's 11, but he finished with fewer total yards and just one reception.
Fournette's value likely lies in points-per-reception (PPR) leagues. Jones should remain Tampa's top rusher, but Fournette is a valuable receiving back whom Tom Brady seems to trust. He's been targeted 15 times in four games (he only played a single offensive snap in Week 5).
I like this trade because of the depth you've amassed at wideout, but I like Fournette a lot more in PPR formats than in standard.
What's the Timeline for Nick Chubb?
I wouldn't make this deal in a PPR league.
Josh Jacobs is a low-end RB1, while both Adam Thielen and Brandon Aiyuk should be starting-caliber fantasy receivers moving forward. While James Conner is an upgrade over Jacobs, I don't like the idea of giving up two starting WRs for a Nick Chubb who remains sidelined with an MCL sprain.
Of course, as is always the case, roster construction has to be considered.
I wanted to touch on Chubb's situation, however. Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said there's a chance that Chubb will return following the team's Week 9 bye, per Tony Zarrella of 19 News.
While Chubb could suit up against the Texans in Week 10, Cleveland has no reason to rush him back into significant action.
At 5-2, the Browns have a real shot at making the playoffs. With Kareem Hunt also on the roster, they can take their time with Chubb to ensure that he'll be close to 100 percent for the postseason.
I'd expect Hunt to remain Cleveland's top back for multiple games after Chubb returns, so trading for Chubb might not land you a start-worthy running back for several more weeks.
How Valuable Are Rookie Wideouts Chase Claypool and Justin Jefferson?
Again, I don't love the trade for Chubb because he won't have value for several more weeks. Rookie wideouts Justin Jefferson and Chase Claypool have value now.
Jefferson has topped 100 yards in three of his last four games. Claypool disappeared against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, but he scored in three of his previous four games. While Jefferson is a virtual must-start in most formats, Claypool is more of a boom-or-bust candidate.
When Claypool booms, though, he can rack up the fantasy points. He had 116 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in Week 5, and he has two rushing touchdowns on the season.
"A guy with the height-weight-speed combination that can do multiple things in the offense," Steelers receivers coach Ike Hilliard said of Claypool, per Nate Davis of USA Today.
Expect Pittsburgh to continue cooking up ways to put the football into the 6'4", 238-pound receiver's hands. While Claypool is a hit-or-miss option, so is tight end Mark Andrews. Three of his six games have featured fewer than 30 receiving yards and no touchdowns.
Now, the caveat is that this could be a favorable deal if Jefferson and Claypool are stuck to your bench because of your roster makeup. Chubb should be healthy and an RB2 by the fantasy postseason (around Weeks 13 and 14).
What's the Long-Term Outlook for Kareem Hunt?
With Kareem Hunt likely to remain Cleveland's top back for another month, just how valuable is he? Markedly better than two of the three backs listed here: Devin Singletary and Devonta Freeman.
While Hunt isn't a PPR machine, his dual-threat ability gives him a valuable fantasy floor. He has not recorded fewer than 50 yards from scrimmage in any game, and he's had just one without multiple receptions. He has averaged roughly two receptions, 81 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown per contest.
Hunt's value isn't likely to take a significant dip even when Chubb retakes the role of leading ball-carrier. Five of his seven touchdowns came in games that Chubb started.
While I am high on Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf, you have depth at the position. With New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas back at practice this week in a limited capacity, it should be safe to move one of your other wideouts, though Thomas will not be playing Sunday. I'd prefer to move A.J. Brown or Robby Anderson instead of Metcalf, but I don't think it's a deal-breaker.
How Valuable Is David Montgomery?
David Montgomery has seen more of a workhorse-back role ever since the Chicago Bears lost receiving back Tarik Cohen to a torn ACL in Week 3. Over the last three games, he's averaged 5.3 receptions, and I like his PPR value moving forward.
While Montgomery doesn't regularly produce huge yardage numbers, he has averaged nearly 77 yards from scrimmage per contest. His biggest problem, though, is that he has only found the end zone twice.
Jacobs has five touchdowns and is averaging 86 yards from scrimmage and three receptions per game. He's a far better standard option, though in PPR, Montgomery and Jacobs should be fairly even moving forward.
With that said, there's no way I would give up Jefferson for Marquise Brown. Jefferson is about as close to a must-start as you're going to get with a rookie. Brown remains a boom-or-bust option who is averaging just 62.7 yards per game.
I'd deal Montgomery for Jacobs, but I wouldn't make this package move.
Quick Hits
Let's cap off this week's edition with a few quick hits.
mikescape says: I swapped Mike Evans for Kenny [Golladay]
While I like the PPR and touchdown potential of Mike Evans, I'd prefer to have the consistency and the floor of Golladay. He has four fewer touchdowns, but he has 20 more receiving yards in three fewer games.
Evans is going to regularly compete for targets in the Buccaneers offense, while Golladay is always going to be a go-to receiver in Detroit.
d_hunt18 asks: [Joe] Mixon and [Giovani] Bernard for Zeke?
As discussed earlier, I don't see Elliott falling off dramatically for the remainder of the season. While I like the thought of having a handcuff tandem in Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard, I'd stick with Elliott.
Mixon has had one tremendous game this year and has otherwise been pretty pedestrian. He had 181 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in Week 4. In his other five appearances, he has averaged 77 yards from scrimmage and has just one other score.
musasayed asks: Antonio Brown for D'Andre Swift?
While I don't love the immediate value for either player—see previous statements on Brown—both have a fair amount of upside. As Brown gets more comfortable in Tampa's offense, he could become Brady's go-to target. As the season progresses, rookie running back D'Andre Swift should see more opportunities.
However, the Lions are going to continue to use a committee approach to their backfield, and much of Swift's value will be of the PPR variety. He's caught 11 passes over the last three weeks.
I'd consider both of these players to be more valuable over the long term. As for the trade? This one comes down to what position on your roster you need to address.