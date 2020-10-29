Week 8 NFL Picks: Prop Bets Advice, Vegas Odds, Spreads and Predictions

0 of 4

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season is set to kick off with an NFC South grudge match between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers. While this might not be the most enticing matchup on paper—the two teams are a combined 4-10—the action on the field should be plenty of fun.

While Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey isn't expected to make his return from a high ankle sprain, plenty of exciting players will be on the field. Between the likes of Mike Davis, Todd Gurley, Robby Anderson and Calvin Ridley, there should be plenty of explosive football on Thursday night.

Those looking for a little more excitement, though, might consider some prop bets. Here, we'll examine a few of the top props for Thursday, along with odds and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook and score predictions.