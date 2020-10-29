Week 8 NFL Picks: Prop Bets Advice, Vegas Odds, Spreads and Predictions

Week 8 NFL Picks: Prop Bets Advice, Vegas Odds, Spreads and PredictionsOctober 29, 2020
Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season is set to kick off with an NFC South grudge match between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers. While this might not be the most enticing matchup on paper—the two teams are a combined 4-10—the action on the field should be plenty of fun.
While Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey isn't expected to make his return from a high ankle sprain, plenty of exciting players will be on the field. Between the likes of Mike Davis, Todd Gurley, Robby Anderson and Calvin Ridley, there should be plenty of explosive football on Thursday night.
Those looking for a little more excitement, though, might consider some prop bets. Here, we'll examine a few of the top props for Thursday, along with odds and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook and score predictions.
NFL Week 7 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions
Atlanta Falcons (+2, 51) at Carolina Panthers: 30-28 Carolina
Minnesota Vikings (+6.5, 5q.5) at Green Bay Packers: 38-28 Green Bay
Tennessee Titans (-5.5, 53.5) at Cincinnati Bengals: 26-23 Tennessee
New York Jets (+19.5, 49) at Kansas City Chiefs: 35-12 Kansas City
Las Vegas Raiders (+2.5, 51.5) at Cleveland Browns: 33-32 Cleveland
Pittsburgh Steelers (+4, 46.5) at Baltimore Ravens: 24-22 Baltimore
New England Patriots (+4, 42.5) at Buffalo Bills: 22-20 Buffalo
Indianapolis Colts (-3, 50) at Detroit Lions: 28-23 Indianapolis
Los Angeles Rams (-3.5, 46) at Miami Dolphins: 30-28 Los Angeles
Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5, 44.5) at Denver Broncos: 23-21 Los Angeles
San Francisco 49ers (+2.5, 54) at Seattle Seahawks: 30-23 Seattle
New Orleans Saints (-4, 43.5) at Chicago Bears: 28-22 New Orleans
Dallas Cowboys (+8, 43) at Philadelphia Eagles: 22-16 Philadelphia
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-10.5, 46) at New York Giants: 30-20 Tampa Bay
Todd Gurley over 63.5 Rushing Yards
The first player prop we'll touch on involves Falcons running back Todd Gurley and an over/under of 63.5 rushing yards. It's an intriguing line because he rushed for exactly 63 yards last week against the Detroit Lions.
The 26-year-old has only topped 63 rushing yards twice this season.
However, the over is the way to go with this prop because the Falcons will be wise to attack Carolina on the ground. While the Panthers defense ranks 10th against the pass, it ranks just 18th against the run and 28th in yards per carry allowed. Opposing ball-carriers have averaged 4.9 yards per run against them.
While the run will be the best way to attack Carolina, it should also help keep Atlanta's suspect defense off the field. The Falcons rank 31st in total defense and 26th in points allowed. Grinding out the game with Gurley should help the Falcons compensate.
While the Georgia product might not top 100 yards for this season, he should reach 64.
Teddy Bridgewater over 280.5 Passing Yards
As previously mentioned, the Falcons defense isn't good. It's beyond bad against the pass. Atlanta ranks 31st in pass defense, 32nd in yards per pass attempt allowed and has allowed 19 touchdown passes on the season—which is why Teddy Bridgewater's over/under of 1.5 touchdown passes is also enticing.
However, the Falcons have been fairly stout against the run. Only five teams have allowed fewer rushing yards, and opponents are averaging exactly 4.0 yards per carry.
While Davis has been tremendous filling in for McCaffrey these last few weeks, the Panthers would be smart to attack the Falcons through the air. This is precisely why the quarterback should be able to reach 281 passing yards for the game.
While Bridgewater has only topped 281 yards twice this season, one outing came against the Falcons in Week 5. Atlanta, meanwhile, has surrendered an average of 333 passing yards to opposing quarterbacks this season.
DJ Moore over 67.5 Receiving Yards
Bridgewater is likely to thrive against Atlanta's putrid pass defense, and so is Carolina wideout DJ Moore. The third-year receiver has really started to find his way with the quarterback in coordinator Joe Brady's offense.
"I think DJ is doing a great job of just grasping all the information that we're throwing at him," Bridgewater said of Moore, per Myles Simmons of the team's official website.
The 23-year-old has produced exactly 93 receiving yards in each of his past three games. He's averaging 81 receiving yards and has only dipped below 68 yards three times this season. The last time he faced Atlanta, he caught four passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.
Expect Moore to have another prolific outing in the rematch.
