Injured NFL Players We Can't Wait to See Return in Second Half of 2020 Season

Scot Tucker/Associated Press

The second half of the 2020 NFL season could be littered with intriguing comeback stories.

The halfway point of any season is often the sweet spot for players to return from injured reserve and get back on the field with their respective teams, potentially changing the outlook in divisions and beyond.

Returns from injured reserve are especially interesting in 2020 because of the expanded rules unique to this season. This year, teams can activate an unlimited number of players off injured reserve, provided they've been on the list for three weeks prior to activation.

Here's a look at some notable players who have been sidelined with injuries and could make returns soon, reannouncing their presence and providing a big impact on their respective teams.