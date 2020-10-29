NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Stephon Gilmore, Will Fuller and MoreOctober 29, 2020
NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Stephon Gilmore, Will Fuller and More
As we inch toward the November 3 NFL trade deadline, market activity is beginning to pick up. Already this week, we've seen the Dallas Cowboys deal Everson Griffen to the Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals send Carlos Dunlap to the Seattle Seahawks.
These are not going to be the last moves we see before Tuesday.
Here, we'll run down the latest trade buzz with the deadline only days away. We'll begin with a Pro Bowl cornerback who may or may not actually be available.
Stephon Gilmore
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. He also might be available for a contender at the trade deadline.
Albert Breer of TheMMQB said on Patriots Pregame Live (h/t Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston, via Yahoo Sports) that New England has discussed dealing the cornerback.
If true, it wouldn't come as a major shock. The Patriots are just 2-4 and could be looking to their future. Gilmore has just one year remaining on his contract after this one.
However, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick recently downplayed the trade rumors.
"I don't know anything about those," he told reporters.
Of course, it's not unusual for teams to say one thing publicly while doing another behind closed doors. New England could be fielding calls about the 30-year-old without saying so. Interested teams aren't as likely to up their trade offers when they know a player is readily available.
New England probably won't admit that it's looking to move Gilmore until it actually does.
Will Fuller V
At just 1-6, the Houston Texans are nearly out of the playoff mix. They've already fired head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien, and they could be looking to rebuild in the coming offseason. Therefore, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them sell off some valuable veterans ahead of the deadline.
Whether the Texans are willing to move wide receiver Will Fuller V remains unknown, but teams have inquired about him. The Green Bay Packers are among them.
"The Packers are among the teams to inquire about Texans WR Will Fuller, according to a source," The Athletic's Aaron Reiss tweeted. "But no deal imminent. Houston isn't interested in a fire sale."
The 26-year-old has been the Texans' most productive receiver this season, catching 31 passes for 490 yards and five touchdowns. It makes sense to keep him as a key weapon for quarterback Deshaun Watson.
It would also make sense for the Packers to acquire Fuller if they can make it happen. Green Bay could use a deep threat who can burn secondaries when they overcommit to stopping Devante Adams. This was largely the role Fuller filled opposite DeAndre Hopkins last season.
While the Texans may not be interested in a fire sale, it's hard to imagine them flat-out dismissing a strong offer from Green Bay or another franchise.
Alshon Jeffery
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz wasn't moved before being placed on injured reserve. He isn't going anywhere until at least the offseason. However, wideout Alshon Jeffery could be on the move if a team is willing to take on his contract.
According to Breer, the 30-year-old is "clearly available."
The issue for any receiver-needy team eying Jeffery is twofold. He isn't at 100 percent and hasn't returned to the playing field following offseason surgery. He also has a contract that isn't exactly team-friendly.
In 2021, he will carry a cap hit of roughly $18.5 million. That's a hefty chunk of change for a player who is a high-end complementary receiver at best. Teams likely won't want to give up much to take on that contract.
It may be difficult for the Eagles to move Jeffery without first showcasing that he is healthy and can be an asset over the second half of the season.