NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Stephon Gilmore, Will Fuller and More

1 of 3

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. He also might be available for a contender at the trade deadline.

Albert Breer of TheMMQB said on Patriots Pregame Live (h/t Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston, via Yahoo Sports) that New England has discussed dealing the cornerback.

If true, it wouldn't come as a major shock. The Patriots are just 2-4 and could be looking to their future. Gilmore has just one year remaining on his contract after this one.

However, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick recently downplayed the trade rumors.

"I don't know anything about those," he told reporters.

Of course, it's not unusual for teams to say one thing publicly while doing another behind closed doors. New England could be fielding calls about the 30-year-old without saying so. Interested teams aren't as likely to up their trade offers when they know a player is readily available.

New England probably won't admit that it's looking to move Gilmore until it actually does.