    AEW's Chris Jericho Donates $2K to Wrestler Who Suffered Leg Injuries on Video

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2020

    Chris Jericho attends New York Comic Con to promote TNT's
    Charles Sykes/Associated Press

    All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho donated $2,000 to the GoFundMe of an independent wrestler who suffered significant injuries to both legs during a backyard match over the weekend, according to TMZ Sports.

    A video made the rounds over the weekend of the wrestler, identified only as Justin, jumping from the second rope and landing awkwardly. Both of his legs bent backward. 

    "That was so terrible!!!!!" Jericho told MZ Sports when explaining why he contributed to the wrestler's recovery.

    The fundraiser's organizer set a $200,000 goal, writing that Justin has already had three surgeries and had rods and pins inserted in his left leg. Doctors have yet to rule out possible amputation and Justin is in for at least a two-week hospital stay.

    Related

      Around the Wrestling Universe

      😅 Punk jokes about WrestleMania 👀 WWE, AEW eyeing Thunder Rosa 👊 Satomura set to join NXT UK

      Around the Wrestling Universe
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Around the Wrestling Universe

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R Exclusive x Jeff Hardy

      The Charismatic Enigma dishes on his move to Raw, Matt Hardy in AEW and wanting a Willow-Fiend dream match 👀📲

      B/R Exclusive x Jeff Hardy
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      B/R Exclusive x Jeff Hardy

      Graham GSM Matthews
      via Bleacher Report

      @BR_Wrestling Weekly Predictions 🔮

      Our picks for Raw, SmackDown, NXT and AEW Dynamite 📲

      @BR_Wrestling Weekly Predictions 🔮
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      @BR_Wrestling Weekly Predictions 🔮

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report

      Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

      🤔 Does Styles' bodyguard help? 😈 Heel Omega already thriving 👀 McAfee may be NXT's top heel

      Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

      Graham GSM Matthews
      via Bleacher Report