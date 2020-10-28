AEW's Chris Jericho Donates $2K to Wrestler Who Suffered Leg Injuries on Video

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho donated $2,000 to the GoFundMe of an independent wrestler who suffered significant injuries to both legs during a backyard match over the weekend, according to TMZ Sports.

A video made the rounds over the weekend of the wrestler, identified only as Justin, jumping from the second rope and landing awkwardly. Both of his legs bent backward.

"That was so terrible!!!!!" Jericho told MZ Sports when explaining why he contributed to the wrestler's recovery.

The fundraiser's organizer set a $200,000 goal, writing that Justin has already had three surgeries and had rods and pins inserted in his left leg. Doctors have yet to rule out possible amputation and Justin is in for at least a two-week hospital stay.