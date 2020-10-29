Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 8 NFL Picks

14 of 14

DraftKings Line: Tampa Bay -10.5



Our gang made this really damn simple: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be coming on, the New York Giants are untrustworthy, and their Monday night matchup is widely expected to be a blowout.

"Easy pick," Kahler said. "The Buccaneers are the best team in the NFC, and they should easily put this one away against the 1-6 Giants."

Even if you don't agree that the Bucs are the top team in the conference, it's not hard to envision a double-digit-point victory for Tampa Bay.

Tom Brady and Co. just hammered both the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders, who are far superior to the G-Men. And while it's a shame they'll again be without a fully healthy receiving corps because of Chris Godwin's finger injury, a New York pass defense that ranks 27th in DVOA isn't likely to put up much of a fight.

The stacked Tampa Bay defense, which ranks first in DVOA, leads the NFC with 25 sacks to go along with a dozen takeaways, while Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has now committed a ridiculous 34 turnovers in 20 career games.

That's a recipe for trouble on Monday Night Football.

Predictions

Davenport: Tampa Bay

Gagnon: Tampa Bay

Kahler: Tampa Bay

Miller: Tampa Bay

Sobleski: Tampa Bay

Tesfatsion: No pick

Consensus: Tampa Bay -10.5



Score Prediction: Buccaneers 33, Giants 13

