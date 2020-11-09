MLB Rookies of the Year 2020: AL and NL Winners, Voting Results and Reaction

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis was named the 2020 American League Rookie of the Year on Monday, while Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams took home the National League award.

The coronavirus pandemic created an MLB season unlike any other. That included more opportunity for young players because of the addition of the DH in the NL, larger roster sizes, opt-outs and an increase in injuries following a shortened second spring training.

In turn, 209 players made their major league debuts in 2020 despite the regular season lasting just 60 games, per ESPN.

The limited number of contests also created a more crowded Rookie of the Year race, as there was less time for the league's top first-year players to separate from the pack.

Lewis was a unanimous selection, collecting all 30 first-place votes. Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert collected the lion's share of second-place votes to finish runner-up.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Lewis was a major bright spot in an otherwise frustrating year for the Mariners, who missed the playoffs by two games with a 27-33 record. He posted a .259/.363/.438 triple-slash line with 11 home runs and five stolen bases across 57 appearances.

The 25-year-old Georgia native is growing into a serious power threat—his 11 long balls in 2020 represented a 29.7-homer pace in a standard season—but is also flashing legitimate five-tool ability. He should be a cornerstone in the top third of the M's order for many years to come.

Williams collected 14 first-place votes to decisively beat out Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm.

Williams was downright dominant out of the Brewers bullpen. He posted a microscopic 0.33 ERA and 0.63 WHIP across 22 outings while racking up an eye-popping 53 strikeouts in 27 innings. He finished with more holds (nine) than hits allowed (eight).

MLB.com's David Adler showed how his changeup was a big reason for his effectiveness:

Unfortunately, he suffered a shoulder injury that prevented him from pitching in the playoffs, which was a major blow to Milwaukee given the reliever's ability to pitch multiple shutdown innings. He was one of the top bullpen arms in baseball in addition to his status as Rookie of the Year.