    MLB Rookies of the Year 2020: AL and NL Winners, Voting Results and Reaction

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2020

    Seattle Mariners' Kyle Lewis slides into home plate in the fourth inning of a baseball game during the Mariners home opener Friday, July 31, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

    Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis was named the 2020 American League Rookie of the Year on Monday, while Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams took home the National League award.

    The coronavirus pandemic created an MLB season unlike any other. That included more opportunity for young players because of the addition of the DH in the NL, larger roster sizes, opt-outs and an increase in injuries following a shortened second spring training.

    In turn, 209 players made their major league debuts in 2020 despite the regular season lasting just 60 games, per ESPN.

    The limited number of contests also created a more crowded Rookie of the Year race, as there was less time for the league's top first-year players to separate from the pack.

    Lewis was a unanimous selection, collecting all 30 first-place votes. Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert collected the lion's share of second-place votes to finish runner-up.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Lewis was a major bright spot in an otherwise frustrating year for the Mariners, who missed the playoffs by two games with a 27-33 record. He posted a .259/.363/.438 triple-slash line with 11 home runs and five stolen bases across 57 appearances.

    The 25-year-old Georgia native is growing into a serious power threat—his 11 long balls in 2020 represented a 29.7-homer pace in a standard season—but is also flashing legitimate five-tool ability. He should be a cornerstone in the top third of the M's order for many years to come.

    Williams collected 14 first-place votes to decisively beat out Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm.

    Williams was downright dominant out of the Brewers bullpen. He posted a microscopic 0.33 ERA and 0.63 WHIP across 22 outings while racking up an eye-popping 53 strikeouts in 27 innings. He finished with more holds (nine) than hits allowed (eight).

    MLB.com's David Adler showed how his changeup was a big reason for his effectiveness:

    Unfortunately, he suffered a shoulder injury that prevented him from pitching in the playoffs, which was a major blow to Milwaukee given the reliever's ability to pitch multiple shutdown innings. He was one of the top bullpen arms in baseball in addition to his status as Rookie of the Year.

    Related

      ROY Winners, Voting Results and Reaction

      ROY Winners, Voting Results and Reaction
      MLB logo
      MLB

      ROY Winners, Voting Results and Reaction

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      @BR_MLB Awards Picks ✍️

      MLB awards week starts tonight. Our experts vote for the biggest 2020 awards 📲

      @BR_MLB Awards Picks ✍️
      MLB logo
      MLB

      @BR_MLB Awards Picks ✍️

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Luhnow Suing Astros for $22M

      Former Astros GM claims he was fired despite ‘no knowledge of—or involvement in—the sign-stealing schemes’

      Luhnow Suing Astros for $22M
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Luhnow Suing Astros for $22M

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Blue Jays Eyeing Springer, Bradley Jr.

      Blue Jays are interested in top FA outfielders George Springer and Jackie Bradley Jr.

      Report: Blue Jays Eyeing Springer, Bradley Jr.
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Blue Jays Eyeing Springer, Bradley Jr.

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report