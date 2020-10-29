NFL TV Schedule 2020: Week 8 Live Stream, TV Coverage Map and Game Times

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Although the Kansas City Chiefs are the AFC favorites, the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are close behind. And in Week 8, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens host Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers in an exciting midseason clash.

Not only is that AFC North showdown a part of Sunday's early slate, but it will also be available in many areas of the country.

The late afternoon features intriguing games between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears as well as the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. Most of the country will see New Orleans and Chicago, but everyone west of Texas (roughly speaking) will have San Francisco and Seattle.

Week 8's full broadcast map is available on 506Sports.

NFL Schedule Week 8

Thursday

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Fox/NFL Network, Fox Sports Go)

Sunday

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, CBS All Access)

Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, CBS All Access)

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, Fox Sports Go)

Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, CBS All Access)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, Fox Sports Go)

New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, CBS All Access)

Los Angeles Rams at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, Fox Sports Go)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, CBS All Access)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS, CBS All Access)

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox, Fox Sports Go)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox, Fox Sports Go)

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, NBC Sports)

Monday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN online)

Ravens, Steelers in Battle for AFC North

Fresh off an idle weekend, Baltimore hosts Pittsburgh in the first of two regular-season games between the teams.

While it's not a "must win" for the 5-1 Ravens, the Steelers enter the contest at 6-0 and have a favorable schedule in the coming weeks. They are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars before they next meet Baltimore, so a victory Sunday could propel Mike Tomlin's team to a 10-0 start.

But a Baltimore win, on the other hand, ensures the AFC North stays extremely tight at the top.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson—who threw for 186 yards and scampered for 108 last time out—complimented Pittsburgh's defense in his Wednesday presser.

"Their defensive line is great," Jackson said, according to Ryan Mink of the team's official site. "Their front four, those guys get off the ball and get after the quarterback. A lot of strip-sacks. T.J. [Watt] and Bud [Dupree], they do a great job against the quarterback and the run game."

Jackson rested in the Week 17 matchup last season, only facing the Steelers in early October. Although the Ravens won in overtime, he mustered an ugly 5.8 yards per attempt while throwing three interceptions and taking five sacks.

And it won't be any easier Sunday.

Despite already having a bye, Pittsburgh leads the NFL in sacks (26) and has snagged the fifth-most interceptions (eight). The Steelers also allow a league-low 58.4 completion rate.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will return to the rivalry after an elbow injury sidelined him in 2019. And despite the relentless physicality of this particular clash, Big Ben is eager to play Baltimore.

"I think this is what football fans want—it's what the NFL wants," Roethlisberger said, per Chris Adamski of the Tribune-Review. "I didn't get to play them last year, and I miss this. As much as this game hurts in terms of physicality, at the end of the day, you miss this rivalry because it's fun. It's football in its purest form."

Roethlisberger will be aiming to bounce back from a three-interception day. The Steelers won anyway in Week 7—just as the Ravens did when Jackson struggled at Pittsburgh in 2019.

No matter how the quarterbacks perform, the most important thing is leaving Sunday's showdown with a victory.

