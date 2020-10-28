Packers Trade Rumors: Texans WR Will Fuller V Interests GB Ahead of Deadline

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers called the Houston Texans about a potential trade for Will Fuller V, according to Aaron Reiss of The Athletic.

No deal is close, however, and the Texans "won't trade just to trade" despite the 1-6 start to the season.

While Houston has struggled overall, Fuller has been red-hot with a touchdown in five straight games. The receiver has 31 catches for 490 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2020.

The 2016 first-round pick has often been held back by injuries in his career, missing 20 games over the last three years, but has continued to show flashes of potential when on the field.

He set a career high with 49 catches for 670 yards in 2019 and appears set to blow past these numbers in 2020. The team's trade of DeAndre Hopkins left a vacancy in the passing attack, and Fuller has become a legitimate No. 1 option.

This type of addition would be huge for a Packers squad looking to contend for a title after a 5-1 start.

Davante Adams is already one of the top receivers in the NFL, but he has already missed two games this season with a hamstring injury. Allen Lazard is the team's second-leading receiver with 254 yards in 2020, but he underwent core muscle surgery a month ago and remains on injured reserve.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling (242 yards) is the only other wideout with more than 50 receiving yards this season, but he has struggled with consistency throughout his three-year career.

Though Green Bay was criticized for not selecting a receiver in the deep 2020 NFL draft, adding a player like Fuller could certainly make up for it as the team tries to improve an offense that already ranks second in points per game.