Falcons Trade Rumors: Takk McKinley Expected to Move Ahead of NFL Deadline

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons have engaged in trade discussions centered around defensive end Takkarist McKinley, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"Other teams believe the former first-round pick gets moved before Tuesday’s deadline, though no deal is imminent, per sources," Pelissero wrote Wednesday.

McKinley has eight tackles and one sack through four games this year.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.