    Falcons Trade Rumors: Takk McKinley Expected to Move Ahead of NFL Deadline

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2020

    Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) celebrates a sack on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    The Atlanta Falcons have engaged in trade discussions centered around defensive end Takkarist McKinley, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

    "Other teams believe the former first-round pick gets moved before Tuesday’s deadline, though no deal is imminent, per sources," Pelissero wrote Wednesday.

    McKinley has eight tackles and one sack through four games this year.

                                                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

