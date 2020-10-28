Jazz, Vivint Arena Sold to Ryan Smith After 35 Years Under Miller Family

Kim Raff/Associated Press

Gail Miller has agreed to sell the Utah Jazz to Qualtrics co-founder Ryan Smith.

The team confirmed Vivint Smart Home Arena, the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G League, and the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees will be included in the purchase.

Miller issued a statement on the deal:

"I have known Ryan for several years and admire the values by which he and his wife Ashley live their lives. They have such love for and a connection to Utah and this team. Because of our friendship and several high-level conversations over the years, Ryan recently approached our organization to inquire about the possibility of purchasing the Utah Jazz and some of our other sports and entertainment properties. After much soul searching, lengthy discussions and extensive evaluations of our long-term goals, my family and I decided this was the right time to pass our responsibility and cherished stewardship of 35 years to Ryan and Ashley, who share our values and are committed to keeping the team in Utah. We have every confidence they will continue the work we have undertaken and move the team to the next level. Our family remains invested in the success of the Utah Jazz and these businesses, and we will retain a minority interest."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted Smith is a "lifelong Utah resident and Jazz fan" and that he and his wife, Ashley, "have had a longstanding relationship" with the franchise.

The Jazz have been controlled by the Miller family since Larry Miller purchased a 50 percent stake in 1985.

