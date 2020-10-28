    Jazz, Vivint Arena Sold to Ryan Smith After 35 Years Under Miller Family

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2020
    Alerted 16m ago in the B/R App

    Utah Jazz's Joe Ingles, left, Donovan Mitchell (45) and Mike Conley, right, celebrate taking the lead late in the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Kim Raff)
    Kim Raff/Associated Press

    Gail Miller has agreed to sell the Utah Jazz to Qualtrics co-founder Ryan Smith.

    The team confirmed Vivint Smart Home Arena, the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G League, and the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees will be included in the purchase.

    Miller issued a statement on the deal:

    "I have known Ryan for several years and admire the values by which he and his wife Ashley live their lives. They have such love for and a connection to Utah and this team. Because of our friendship and several high-level conversations over the years, Ryan recently approached our organization to inquire about the possibility of purchasing the Utah Jazz and some of our other sports and entertainment properties. After much soul searching, lengthy discussions and extensive evaluations of our long-term goals, my family and I decided this was the right time to pass our responsibility and cherished stewardship of 35 years to Ryan and Ashley, who share our values and are committed to keeping the team in Utah. We have every confidence they will continue the work we have undertaken and move the team to the next level. Our family remains invested in the success of the Utah Jazz and these businesses, and we will retain a minority interest."

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted Smith is a "lifelong Utah resident and Jazz fan" and that he and his wife, Ashley, "have had a longstanding relationship" with the franchise.

    The Jazz have been controlled by the Miller family since Larry Miller purchased a 50 percent stake in 1985.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

                        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Miller Family to Sell Jazz

      Miller Family to Sell Jazz
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      Miller Family to Sell Jazz

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Is CP3 the Key to the 2021 NBA Finals?

      @ZBuckley explains why the Chris Paul sweepstakes could decide the NBA next season 📲

      Is CP3 the Key to the 2021 NBA Finals?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Is CP3 the Key to the 2021 NBA Finals?

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Greatest Draft Steals in Modern NBA History

      @danfavale ranks the best late-round picks who turned into superstars ➡️

      Greatest Draft Steals in Modern NBA History
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      Greatest Draft Steals in Modern NBA History

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Landing Spots for Rumored Trade Targets

      @HughesNBA pairs the NBA players most likely to get moved with their ideal team

      Landing Spots for Rumored Trade Targets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Landing Spots for Rumored Trade Targets

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report