Fact or Fiction: Making Sense of NFL's Latest Trade Rumors

Fact or Fiction: Making Sense of NFL's Latest Trade RumorsOctober 30, 2020
Typically, the NFL trade deadline is a non-event that features a smattering of small trades. This year's deadline could be different.
A handful of moves around the league have already been made with more likely to follow. The question is whether some of the bigger names will be traded before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.
The dialogue continues in league circles, and discerning between reality and fiction can be difficult.
Keep one thing in mind: This year's event is different because of the league's current state. Movement will likely be predicated on an important factor—long-term salary-cap management. The NFL Players Association and team owners reached an agreement on a $175 million salary-cap floor for the 2021 campaign depending on this season's league revenue, which is a potential decrease of $23.2 million from this year's number.
Throw a pinch of tanking into the mix as organizations jockey for next year's No. 1 overall pick and the right to select Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (or Ohio State's Justin Fields), and franchises may be looking to dump salary by trading veteran players.
Which potential conversations have some legs, and which ones lack merit? A number of possibilities are quite intriguing, but they won't all come to fruition.
Cleveland Browns Trade for Vikings WR Adam Thielen
On the surface, the Cleveland Browns and wide receiver Adam Thielen appear to be a perfect match. The reality of the situation isn't nearly as simple.
Cleveland just lost Odell Beckham Jr. to a season-ending torn ACL. The 5-2 Browns are in the playoff hunt and could use another veteran receiver. Plus, Thielen has a long working relationship with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who spent the first six seasons of Thielen's career on the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff.
According to the Orange and Brown Report's Brad Stainbrook, Cleveland and Minnesota had discussions about the 30-year-old wide receiver.
From a practical standpoint, a potential deal doesn't work in the Browns' favor for the long term. Aside from the prorated portion of this year's salary, Thielen is under contract for the next four seasons with salary-cap hits ranging from $13.5 to $15.45 million, per Spotrac. The Browns already owe Beckham and Jarvis Landry a combined $30.55 million next season.
The possibility of trading or cutting OBJ can certainly be discussed, but the investment in the position, as a whole, is quite large in any scenario.
Besides, the Vikings don't seem open to the possibility. As KOA NewsRadio's Benjamin Allbright reported, "a Vikings coach openly laughed at the suggestion" of trading Thielen to Cleveland.
Cleveland can't replace Beckham, but the team has talented young receivers beyond Landry in Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones. The Browns should concentrate on improving their defense before making another considerable investment in a wide receiver, because the linebacker and safety positions are major liabilities.
Verdict: Fiction
Green Bay Packers Try to Acquire Wide Receiver
The Green Bay Packers passing game is the same as it ever was. Feed Davante Adams and hope someone else provides a little bit of relief for the rest of the offense.
Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst inexplicably passed on opportunity after opportunity this offseason to improve Aaron Rodgers' targets. He chose not to do so. Why?
"The runs went pretty early and once we got to a certain spot, with the group we had coming back, we just felt that there weren't a lot of great candidates that were locks to make our team next year," Gutekunst told reporters after the draft.
Six months later, the Packers are in the same position they were before the draft. They're looking for wide receiver help. According to CheeseheadTV's Aaron Nagler, the Packers' are "definitely calling around about wide receivers."
To be fair, the offense and head coach/play-caller Matt LaFleur have done an excellent job with the talent they have in place. But a rationalization wouldn't be necessary if Green Bay did what everyone expected it to do this offseason.
Fortunately, multiple veteran receivers seem available before Tuesday's deadline. The New York Giants' Golden Tate, Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery and Houston Texans' Kenny Stills, Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb are possibilities. The Packers seem particularly interested in yet another Texans wideout, Will Fuller V, per The Athletic's Aaron Reiss.
Allen Lazard returned to practice this week, but Green Bay could still use more at the position and capitalize on an NFC North-leading 5-1 start.
Verdict: Fact
New York Jets Place Quinnen Williams on Trade Block
Are the winless New York Jets about to endure a fire sale? It depends whom you ask.
The organization parted ways with All-Pro safety Jamal Adams before the season began. Another highly touted draft pick could be on his way out, too.
According to the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta, the Jets have shopped 2019 third overall draft pick Quinnen Williams but want a "fair price" in return.
To be fair, Williams hasn't been the game-changing presence the Jets thought he could be along their defensive interior. Then again, the 22-year-old took time to mature and develop at Alabama, too. Once everything clicked, Williams put together one of the best collegiate seasons anyone has ever seen from an interior defender.
Considering his age, growth potential and New York's recent investment, the idea that the Jets could actually move Williams for anything close to that perceived value is unlikely at best—which is why a conflicting report makes total sense.
ESPN's Rich Cimini responded to Mehta's initial story by reporting the Jets are not shopping Williams. The organization even addressed the rumor.
"There's nothing to that. It's false," head coach Adam Gase told reporters.
An argument can be made that the Jets are trying to gain leverage for the greatest return, but the possibility Williams will be dealt seems quite unlikely with the Jets trying to retain potential building blocks for next season.
Verdict: Fiction
New York Giants Trade WR Golden Tate
The New York Giants made a mistake when general manager Dave Gettleman signed wide receiver Golden Tate to a four-year, $37.5 million contract prior to the 2019 campaign.
The previous statement isn't an indictment of Tate's abilities as a player, rather the team's obvious lack of a plan for the position. If not for Darius Slayton's emergence, the Giants would be overbooked with targets possessing similar skill sets.
Tate, who was one of the NFL's best at creating after the catch before signing with the Giants, hasn't been great. In 17 games with the organization, the 32-year-old veteran has caught 69 passes for 871 yards and seven touchdowns.
Those numbers aren't bad, per se, but Tate's $10.35 million cap hit says he should be providing more. And he can...in a different situation where he's properly utilized.
At 1-6 while playing in professional football's worst division, the Giants are going nowhere fast, hence the continued rumblings of certain veterans being available for trade.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Tate and guard Kevin Zeitler "are two names that came up pretty consistently with other teams."
In Zeitler's case, the Giants don't have any offensive line depth to spare with all but four linemen under quarantine this week after a positive COVID-19 test, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
New York's offense is dismal. An opportunity to acquire assets in return for overpriced veterans should be a priority.
Verdict: Fact
New York Giants Make Play for Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay
Some trade possibilities are realistic, while others are closer to an Apocalypse Now-level fever dream.
The latter seems true when it comes to the New York Giants' inquiry into Detroit Lions two-time 1,000-yard receiver Kenny Golladay.
"I had heard something about this last week," ESPN's Jordan Raanan said on his Breaking Big Blue podcast. "There was at least some conversation about the Giants talking to the Lions about wide receiver Kenny Golladay. My understanding is that it did happen in some shape or form."
If one tried to determine the probability of this happening, he or she could point to the fact that Golladay is a free agent after this season, and the Lions have very little wiggle room next offseason if the salary cap does indeed decrease to $175 million.
On the other hand, the Giants desperately need a true No. 1 option for their young quarterback, Daniel Jones, and they have far more financial flexibility with $20.6 million in available salary-cap space based on current projections.
However, the 3-3 Lions remain in the playoff hunt with multiple winnable games in November. Golladay is one of the league's best big targets and plays a crucial role in Detroit's offense as its WR1.
Raanan tweeted there's "no chance" the Giants and Lions will strike a deal for the fourth-year wide receiver. Exploratory discussions spiraled out of control once they became public.
As mentioned earlier, New York is far more likely to dump talent than land a player of Golladay's caliber.
Verdict: Fiction