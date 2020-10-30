Fact or Fiction: Making Sense of NFL's Latest Trade Rumors

0 of 5

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Typically, the NFL trade deadline is a non-event that features a smattering of small trades. This year's deadline could be different.

A handful of moves around the league have already been made with more likely to follow. The question is whether some of the bigger names will be traded before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

The dialogue continues in league circles, and discerning between reality and fiction can be difficult.

Keep one thing in mind: This year's event is different because of the league's current state. Movement will likely be predicated on an important factor—long-term salary-cap management. The NFL Players Association and team owners reached an agreement on a $175 million salary-cap floor for the 2021 campaign depending on this season's league revenue, which is a potential decrease of $23.2 million from this year's number.

Throw a pinch of tanking into the mix as organizations jockey for next year's No. 1 overall pick and the right to select Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (or Ohio State's Justin Fields), and franchises may be looking to dump salary by trading veteran players.

Which potential conversations have some legs, and which ones lack merit? A number of possibilities are quite intriguing, but they won't all come to fruition.