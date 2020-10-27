    Mookie Betts, Dodgers Win 1st World Series Since 1988 with Game 6 Win vs. Rays

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 28, 2020
    CORRECTS TO SIXTH INNING, INSTEAD OF FIFTH - Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts scores past Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino during the sixth inning in Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series for the first time since 1988 after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 of the Fall Classic on Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

    Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts scored the go-ahead run in the sixth after sliding home safely following a Corey Seager groundout to first.

    He then got L.A. an insurance run with an eighth-inning homer:

    Tampa Bay got on the board after Randy Arozarena smacked an opposite-field solo shot in the first:

    However, the Rays had only two hits after the second inning. The Dodgers bullpen combined for 7.1 scoreless innings and struck out 12.

    Los Angeles defeated Tampa Bay 4-2 in the best-of-seven matchup to win its seventh World Series title.

            

    Notable Performances

    Video Play Button
    Rays SP Blake Snell: 5.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 9 K (No Decision)

    Rays LF Randy Arozarena: 2-for-4, R, RBI, HR

    Dodgers Bullpen: 7.1 IP, 2 H, 12 K

    Dodgers RF Mookie Betts: 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI, 2B, HR

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

