Mookie Betts, Dodgers Win 1st World Series Since 1988 with Game 6 Win vs. Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series for the first time since 1988 after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 of the Fall Classic on Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts scored the go-ahead run in the sixth after sliding home safely following a Corey Seager groundout to first.

He then got L.A. an insurance run with an eighth-inning homer:

Tampa Bay got on the board after Randy Arozarena smacked an opposite-field solo shot in the first:

However, the Rays had only two hits after the second inning. The Dodgers bullpen combined for 7.1 scoreless innings and struck out 12.

Los Angeles defeated Tampa Bay 4-2 in the best-of-seven matchup to win its seventh World Series title.

Notable Performances

Rays SP Blake Snell: 5.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 9 K (No Decision)

Rays LF Randy Arozarena: 2-for-4, R, RBI, HR

Dodgers Bullpen: 7.1 IP, 2 H, 12 K

Dodgers RF Mookie Betts: 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI, 2B, HR

