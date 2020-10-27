Mookie Betts, Dodgers Win 1st World Series Since 1988 with Game 6 Win vs. Rays

Mookie Betts, Dodgers Win 1st World Series Since 1988 with Game 6 Win vs. RaysOctober 28, 2020
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series for the first time since 1988 after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 of the Fall Classic on Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts scored the go-ahead run in the sixth after sliding home safely following a Corey Seager groundout to first.
He then got L.A. an insurance run with an eighth-inning homer:
Tampa Bay got on the board after Randy Arozarena smacked an opposite-field solo shot in the first:
However, the Rays had only two hits after the second inning. The Dodgers bullpen combined for 7.1 scoreless innings and struck out 12.
Los Angeles defeated Tampa Bay 4-2 in the best-of-seven matchup to win its seventh World Series title.
Notable Performances
Rays SP Blake Snell: 5.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 9 K (No Decision)
Rays LF Randy Arozarena: 2-for-4, R, RBI, HR
Dodgers Bullpen: 7.1 IP, 2 H, 12 K
Dodgers RF Mookie Betts: 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI, 2B, HR
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Justin Turner Has COVID-19
Dodgers slugger told during tonight’s World Series Game 6 that he had positive test for coronavirus