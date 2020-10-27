    Report: Eric Reid Eyed by Washington Football Team After Landon Collins' Injury

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 27, 2020

    Carolina Panthers strong safety Eric Reid (25) defends against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
    Mike McCarn/Associated Press

    The Washington Football Team is reportedly considering free-agent safety Eric Reid as an option to replace Landon Collins, who's set for season-ending surgery for an Achilles injury.

    ESPN's John Keim reported Tuesday that Washington is "considering all options," including Reid.

                    

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      🚨Ravens to Sign Dez Bryant

      Baltimore is signing 3x Pro Bowl WR to its practice squad after working him out last week (Rapoport)

      🚨Ravens to Sign Dez Bryant
      NFL logo
      NFL

      🚨Ravens to Sign Dez Bryant

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Antonio Gibson nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week - vote now!

      Antonio Gibson nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week - vote now!
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Antonio Gibson nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week - vote now!

      Hogs Haven
      via Hogs Haven

      Greg McElroy rips NFL for not suspending Jon Bostic

      Greg McElroy rips NFL for not suspending Jon Bostic
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Greg McElroy rips NFL for not suspending Jon Bostic

      247Sports
      via 247Sports

      The Real Baker Is BACK 👏

      'That s--t motivates him'—After getting dragged by the media, the QB found his attitude and played the best football of his NFL career

      The Real Baker Is BACK 👏
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The Real Baker Is BACK 👏

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report