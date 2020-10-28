Where Do the Dodgers Rank Among Greatest World Series Winners in Recent History?

0 of 10

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2020 World Series on Tuesday night with a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field. It was the end of a strange, singular MLB season. But it was also the crowning moment for L.A., which hadn't hoisted a Commissioner's Trophy since 1988.

Now, the inevitable question: Where do the '20 Dodgers rank among recent World Series winners?

For our purposes, we'll define "recent" candidates as clubs that have brought home a trophy in the past decade (2011 and onward). And we'll rank them according to the following criteria:

Single-season performance and dominance: How many games did a team win in the regular season? How dominant was it during its postseason run?

Historical significance: Every championship is meaningful. But some are extra meaningful because they were the first in franchise history, ended a prolonged drought or occurred against the backdrop of extraordinary circumstances.